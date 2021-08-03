Cancel
Layden: There's an evolution happening at the Olympics

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvolution in sports takes many forms, some simpler than others. It can be clear and visceral, like when Karsten Warholm of Norway tore desperately around the Olympic running track late Tuesday morning in Tokyo (pushing toward midnight in the U.S.), and annihilated his own world record while winning the gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles. Warholm did in this race what he always does: He pushed away from his starting blocks and hissed around the first turn and down the backstretch, absent fear of what might lie beyond the wall of fatigue and pain and far into the unknown. He led for every step, and at the eighth of 10 hurdles, when it appeared that Rai Benjamin of the U.S. might catch him, his lead instead expanded, his form unwavering.

