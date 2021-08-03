Larson Drops Out of Senate Race, Endorses Barnes

Cancel
Two weeks after Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes entered the U.S. Senate race, State Senator Chris Larson is dropping out. “Today I made the decision to suspend my campaign for United States Senate. While I won’t be the candidate who takes on Ron Johnson next fall, I remain as committed as ever to assuring his defeat and electing Democrats who will fight for progressive values up and down the ballot in 2022,” said Larson in a statement.

