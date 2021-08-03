Cancel
GAIA, the Artisan-Made Accessories Gem That Closed in 2019, is Officially Back

By Caitlin Clark
papercitymag.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell before “sustainability” and “socially responsible” become business buzzwords, UT Austin graduate and fashion industry veteran Paula Minnis launched GAIA, a Dallas brand that combined her love of vintage textiles, eco-consciousness, and female mentorship. Over the course of a decade, the design-minded entrepreneur’s brand grew to encompass everything from napkins and pillows to playful handbags, all while empowering women refugees resettled in Dallas through gainful employment.

The Associated Press

Coast Guard: 6 dead in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The plane’s emergency alert beacon was activated around 11:20 a.m. when the plane crashed in the area of Misty Fjords National Monument, near Ketchikan, the Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration said. A helicopter company reported seeing wreckage on a ridgeline in the search area, and Coast Guard crew members found the wreckage around 2:40 p.m. A Coast Guard helicopter lowered two rescue swimmers to the site, and they reported no survivors, the agency said.
Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.
CNN

After a blown deadline and Democratic blowback, an urgent scramble for a new eviction ban

CNN — Even President Joe Biden did not sound particularly confident his administration’s new freeze on evictions would hold up in court when he explained the move in the East Room this week. Instead, he said the new ban, even if challenged, would at least “give some additional time” for billions in unspent housing relief dollars to reach those in need.

