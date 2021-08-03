GAIA, the Artisan-Made Accessories Gem That Closed in 2019, is Officially Back
Well before “sustainability” and “socially responsible” become business buzzwords, UT Austin graduate and fashion industry veteran Paula Minnis launched GAIA, a Dallas brand that combined her love of vintage textiles, eco-consciousness, and female mentorship. Over the course of a decade, the design-minded entrepreneur’s brand grew to encompass everything from napkins and pillows to playful handbags, all while empowering women refugees resettled in Dallas through gainful employment.www.papercitymag.com
