(Tuesday, August 3, 2021) – We would like to commend the Building Department on successfully developing a new building permit fee structure. After a comprehensive analysis conducted by JRD & Associates, the new fee structure is more transparent, concise, easy to understand, and will ensure cost recovery. The most notable part of the revised building permit fees is that they are more economical for our residents completing small projects. Residents wishing to complete a $5,000 project can now expect a 78% reduced permit fee. In addition, our fees for commercial projects remain competitive when compared to neighboring cities.