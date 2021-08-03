CityStream: What Happened to the Bubbleator?

The Space Needle, Monorail, and Pacific Science Center helped Seattle shine as the city of the future during the 1962 Seattle World's Fair. A lesser-known but equally unique attraction was the Bubbleator. Visitors entering the high-tech elevator were greeted with "Please step to the rear of the sphere" before they enjoyed a ride with a 360-degree view. After a six-month run at the World's Fair, the Bubbleator spent decades inside what is now the Seattle Center Armory, but renovations forced a move in the 1980s. So, what happened to the Bubbleator? Where is it now and does it still work? Feliks Banel has all the answers!