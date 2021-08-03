CityStream: The Bubbleator, Welcome Back & A Ride to Remember

The Space Needle and Monorail remain icons of the Seattle World's Fair. But what happened to the celebrated sphere known as the Bubbleator? We'll show you! The city's "Welcome Back Weeks" helped boost small businesses by encouraging workers and visitors to return to downtown. And, with Obliteride underway, meet a man whose incredible dedication to this cause is fueled by two special women. Host Enrique Cerna has these stories and more from Seattle Center.