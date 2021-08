FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. In the blink of an eye, the minor league season is more than half over. Where the bleep has the time gone? Wasn’t it just mid-May? Prospects breaking out and rising up rankings happens each and every season but this year it seems to be happening more frequently than in years past. That’s likely due to the weirdness of 2020 and how developments for prospects got shaken up a bit. We’ve seen so many prospects skyrocket up rankings this season, I can’t fit all my favorites into one article. So, I’m going to split this up into four parts beginning with some of my favorite American League hitting prospects on the rise that I’m trying to acquire heavily in dynasty leagues.