Body of Marietta man recovered from Lake Lanier after Memorial Day disappearance

Authorities recovered the body of a Marietta man from Lake Lanier on Saturday after he had been missing for more than two months. Xi Zhu, 56, of Marietta, went missing Friday, May 28 during Memorial Day weekend. At about 3 a.m. last Saturday, police responded to a report of a body floating in the Shoal Creek area of Lake Lanier, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Law Enforcement Division. Zhu had gone missing in the same area, which is located at the southern end of the lake, near Buford.