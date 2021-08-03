Over 100 gather to discuss state of the I-39 Corridor in Rockford
On Friday, July 23, REjournals and the I-39 Logistics Corridor Association co-hosted the State of the Illinois I-39 Corridor summit at the newly renovated Embassy Suites Hotel in downtown Rockford. Over 100 attendees heard from Illinois State Senator Dave Syverson of Illinois’ 35th district and Representative Tom Demmer of the 90th District discuss the unique challenges and opportunities facing their constituencies and business community of the the greater Rock River Valley metro region.rejournals.com
