Brenda Koach: Grateful for boating education classes

I want to thank Fay's Boat Yard for offering a series of free classes to boaters — chart reading, knot tying and ladies at the helm. I am a new boater this summer and greatly appreciate this public service. The classes were the brainchild of Linda Dirosa at Fay's. I attended knot tying and ladies at the helm — the latter included classroom instruction and taking the wheel of a pontoon boat and maneuvering in Lake Winnispesaukee on a busy Saturday. The instructor, Jim Hill, was thoroughly prepared with great Powerpoint presentations and course materials. They have already scheduled multiple sessions for summer 2022. Thank to Fay's, Linda and Jim.