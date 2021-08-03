Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

For Authentic Japanese Ramen That Will Rock Your World, Head To Karai Ramen In Missouri

By Beth Price-Williams
Posted by 
Only In Missouri
Only In Missouri
 3 days ago

A really good meal often makes us want to eat slowly, to savor every bite. One of the defining characteristics of a really good meal is, arguably, authenticity. If you’re in the mood for a burger, you might want to skip the local fast food chain and head for a classic burger joint. The same goes for ramen. You’ll find some of the best, most delicious and authentic ramen at Karai Ramen in Missouri.

Karai Ramen + Handroll in Springfield earns rave reviews for its authentic ramen and other delicious dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b2aF1_0bGWstdB00
Facebook/Karai Ramen + Handroll

However, you really have to try it for yourself to decide which - the classic or the spicy miso - hits the spot for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PVBHj_0bGWstdB00
Facebook/Karai Ramen + Handroll

As you browse your choices, sip on a tall, cold drink. Karai Ramen pours wine, beer, martinis, sakis, and a variety of cocktails. How does the pomengranate margarita sound?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ckdiB_0bGWstdB00
Facebook/Karai Ramen + Handroll

Get ready for your taste buds to go crazy with anticipation as you scan the many ramen dishes available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qqzyh_0bGWstdB00
Facebook/Karai Ramen + Handroll

If you want a bite of heaven (that's what the restaurant calls it), you can't go wrong with Cheeky Ramen. It's made with all-natural chicken broth and noodles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ae1gl_0bGWstdB00
Facebook/Karai Ramen + Handroll

Karai Ramen also scoops up Veggie Ramen, Naked Ramen (that just means no broth), and their signature Karai Ramen. Take a look at the sides, too, including such tasty options as sweet corn and bean sprouts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cxis9_0bGWstdB00
Facebook/Karai Ramen + Handroll

If you don't have a really big appetite, take a peek at the small plates. Karai cucumber, oven baked avocado, and crispy shrimp pops are among your choices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0actJN_0bGWstdB00
Facebook/Karai Ramen + Handroll

The charming Japaense restaurant also features a sushi menu with such classics as maki rolls and hand rolls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wWakI_0bGWstdB00
Facebook/Karai Ramen + Handroll

Head over to the official website of Karai Ramen for days, hours, and menus. Or, go here for Facebook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ADIsR_0bGWstdB00
Facebook/Karai Ramen + Handroll

Have you had the ramen at Karai Ramen in Missouri? Share your experience in the comments! Take your tastebuds on another international adventure when you dine at London Calling Pastry Company in Springfield .

The post For Authentic Japanese Ramen That Will Rock Your World, Head To Karai Ramen In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 0

Only In Missouri

Only In Missouri

5K+
Followers
366
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Missouri is for people who LOVE the Show-Me State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Food#Will Rock#Food Drink#Japaense
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

This Indoor Train Park Hiding In Missouri Proves There’s Still A Kid In All Of Us

Some things just bring out the kid in us. Maybe it’s hearing our favorite Christmas carol, riding a roller coaster at our favorite amusement park, or grabbing a treat from the ice cream man. Whether you bring the kids along or just head over with a group of friends, you’re sure to relive some of […] The post This Indoor Train Park Hiding In Missouri Proves There’s Still A Kid In All Of Us appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Sail On The Lake Of The Ozarks On A Candlelight Dinner Cruise In Missouri

We have no shortage of unique destinations for a delicious, memorable meal. Add a breathtaking sunset to the mix, and you’re pretty much guaranteed an unforgettable experience. Now imagine you’re aboard a candlelight dinner cruise in Missouri, sailing along the Lake of the Ozarks. Can you think of a better way to spend a Saturday […] The post Sail On The Lake Of The Ozarks On A Candlelight Dinner Cruise In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Spa Shiki Is A Japanese Bath House In Missouri And Will Melt Your Stress Away

When was the last time you took a day to just pamper yourself? Turned off the phone; forgot about all of your responsibilities, and just took care of you? With our busy lives and jam-packed schedules, we don’t always have time to just relax. When you do get a few hours or even an entire […] The post Spa Shiki Is A Japanese Bath House In Missouri And Will Melt Your Stress Away appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

The One Missouri Cave That’s Filled With Ancient Mysteries

While time travel remains merely a part of our imagination, we can still experience life in different eras when we visit some of the most unique destinations in Missouri. Join a tour of this Missouri cave, for example, to hurtle hundreds of millions of years back in time. However, that’s just the start of the fun at this family-friendly destination that also offers ziplining and float trips.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Race Down Gigantic 300-Foot Waterslides At Big Surf Waterpark In Missouri

We all have our favorite ways to relax in the summer. Some prefer thrills that get our heart racing and our adrenaline rushing. Others embrace a more leisurely approach to summer, kicking back, relaxing, and enjoying the golden sunshine. Big Surf Waterpark in Missouri offers something for everyone – from the daredevils to those who […] The post Race Down Gigantic 300-Foot Waterslides At Big Surf Waterpark In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Glide Down The World’s Longest Mat Racing Waterslide At Oceans Of Fun In Missouri

Summer’s for making memories and indulging in heart-stopping thrills. Sometimes both go oh-so-well together. Take a deep breath; prepare to face the darkness of a tube filled with twists and turns, and zip down the world’s longest mat racing waterslide this summer. Then, after you’ve caught your breath, go on another race, or explore the […] The post Glide Down The World’s Longest Mat Racing Waterslide At Oceans Of Fun In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Forest In Missouri

Do you ever wonder what life was like when dinosaurs roamed the earth? Those prehistoric creatures and times often capture our imagination, which means we usually can’t get enough of dinosaur-themed attractions, events, and even films. Branson’s Dinosaur Museum in Missouri gives us another glimpse at the massive creatures who once roamed the earth; it’s […] The post You Have To Visit This Incredible Dinosaur Forest In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Slide Into A Seat At The Tiny, Unassuming Izola’s Place In Missouri For A Homecooked Meal

Forget that old cliché, the bigger the better. Izola’s Place in Missouri, a tiny restaurant that dishes up huge portions, blows that theory right out of the water. When you’re really craving an old-fashioned homecooked meal served in cozy setting, you won’t find better than this charming, unassuming restaurant. Just make sure you take a […] The post Slide Into A Seat At The Tiny, Unassuming Izola’s Place In Missouri For A Homecooked Meal appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Wade In The Refreshing Waters On The Scenic Beach At Lake Of The Ozarks State Park In Missouri

Escaping to the beach is probably one of the best ways to spend a simmering summer day. Fortunately, we have quite a few sandy beaches from which to choose. Lake of the Ozarks State Park in Missouri boasts two gorgeous beaches, including Grand Glaize Beach. It’s a picture-perfect destination for a summer day out. Have […] The post Wade In The Refreshing Waters On The Scenic Beach At Lake Of The Ozarks State Park In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Go On An Adrenaline-Inducing Adventure At Zenith Climbing Center In Missouri

Adventure awaits around just about every corner in Missouri, whether you’re a tried and true daredevil or you prefer things a bit calmer. If you’ve never been rock climbing, you may want to add it to your to do list. Zenith Climbing Center in Missouri is the perfect place to spend a few hours, or […] The post Go On An Adrenaline-Inducing Adventure At Zenith Climbing Center In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

There’s An Emerald Sinkhole In Missouri That’s Too Beautiful For Words

Do you ever stop to think how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful state as Missouri? We’re surrounded by natural beauty just about everywhere we go. Sometimes we have to follow a trail to marvel at some of that beauty, but hiking’s a fun way to spend time among nature. Drink in […] The post There’s An Emerald Sinkhole In Missouri That’s Too Beautiful For Words appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Ozarks Outdoor Resort In Missouri Is Officially Open And Here’s What You Need To Know

Missouri’s a tiny piece of paradise, especially in the summertime. After all, we have so many opportunities to spend time under the golden sun – from lounging on the beach to playing at local water parks. Arguably, one of the best and most relaxing ways to spend a summer day is to head to Ozark […] The post Ozarks Outdoor Resort In Missouri Is Officially Open And Here’s What You Need To Know appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

10 Small Towns In Rural Missouri That Are Downright Delightful

Just about half of Missouri’s population (roughly 6.1 million residents) lives within the St. Louis and Kansas City metro areas. So, if you’re doing the math, that means that the other half of Missouri’s population can be found in small towns scattered throughout the rural countryside. Drive across the state and you’ll find an abundance […] The post 10 Small Towns In Rural Missouri That Are Downright Delightful appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

11 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Missouri In The Early 1900s

History goes far beyond books, films, and museums. Sometimes, to get a really good feel for what life was like way back when, we just need to look at photographs from the era. The following historic photos of Missouri were all snapped in the mid-1930s, just a few years after the official end of the […] The post 11 Historic Photos That Show Us What It Was Like Living In Missouri In The Early 1900s appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Nestled On A Crystal Clear Creek, Big Creek RV Park In Missouri Will Be Your New Favorite Summer Retreat

We all need to escape from the hubbub of everyday life, at least every now and then. One of the best ways to relax and recharge is to head out into nature. Sometimes, however, a day among nature just isn’t enough. Plan a weekend or a weeklong getaway at Big Creek RV Park in Missouri, […] The post Nestled On A Crystal Clear Creek, Big Creek RV Park In Missouri Will Be Your New Favorite Summer Retreat appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Hop In Your Car And Take Blue Buck Knob Forest Scenic Byway For An Incredible 24-Mile Scenic Drive In Missouri

A long, leisurely drive can be so relaxing – especially when we’re treated to miles and miles of gorgeous scenery. We’ve got quite a few backroads and scenic byways we can explore when we have a few free hours or even an entire day. For a beautiful scenic drive in Missouri, follow the Blue Buck […] The post Hop In Your Car And Take Blue Buck Knob Forest Scenic Byway For An Incredible 24-Mile Scenic Drive In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

There’s A Jungle Themed Playground And Splash Pad In Missouri Called The Splash Pad

Summertime as a kid often meant sprinting through backyard sprinklers to help us beat the heat. Or maybe we would just have one of our friends hold the hose as we took turns running past it. Those were the days, weren’t they? Today’s kids have it even better with spray parks and splash pads, like […] The post There’s A Jungle Themed Playground And Splash Pad In Missouri Called The Splash Pad appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

8 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Missouri Before You Die

When there’s so much to do and see in Missouri, why not make a road trip out of it? Here are the best road trips in Missouri that will take you to the state’s most eerie abandoned places, beautiful natural wonders, winsome small towns, and much, much more! Let’s take a road trip, shall we? […] The post 8 Unforgettable Road Trips To Take In Missouri Before You Die appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

This Scenic Road Trip Takes You To All 7 Wonders Of Missouri

It’s time for a road trip! Are there any two sweeter words in the English language? Probably not, right? Road trips are just good for the soul as you hit the open road in search of adventure. And, you’ll find plenty of adventure – and breathtaking destinations – right here in Missouri. Gas up your […] The post This Scenic Road Trip Takes You To All 7 Wonders Of Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy