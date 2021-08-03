Dine Under A Giant Tropical Tiki Hut At Hurricane Dockside Grill In Florida

One of the best parts about dining in Florida is how most restaurants feature some sort of al fresco element, simply because the weather is that darn good year-round. Whether you’re dining on a rooftop or simply sitting under a giant tiki hut, outdoor dining in Florida is some of the best in the country. For anyone who has been to Tavares, Florida, in particular, already knows that Hurricane Dockside Grill is the place to be. Situated right between Lake Eustis and Lake Harris, come dine waterside under a huge thatched roof at this local gem.

Hurricane Dockside Grill in Florida is the type of place you go when you want a casual meal with true Florida vibes.

With a huge thatched tiki hut as part of the restaurant, guests can choose to sit outside while they dine for an al fresco experience with all the right tropical energy.

Pull up by pontoon and park by their dock, or the old-fashioned way by car, either will suffice. But even if you come by car, you can still sit outside and watch the boats as they pass by.

While the menu reads like an All-American pub, one of the highlights has got to be the wings.

Try the award-winning jumbo wings and choose from over 30 different sauces to douse these babies in.

Even if wings aren’t your thing, there are still plenty of menu items to choose from. Load up your burgers with cheese, bacon, and onion rings, with a side pile of fries.

Even the Mahi Fish Tacos or the Firecracker Shrimp Tacos will send your tastebuds into a tizzy.

Just make sure that while you’re busy feeding yourself, you don’t try to feed the neighboring gators while you’re at it.

For a laid-back, waterfront meal under a huge tropical tiki hut, head on over to Hurricane Dockside Grill in Tavares.

