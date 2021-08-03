Cancel
Ypsilanti, MI

PUBLIC NOTICE: Oakwood (Congress to Sherman) Construction; Spring St track removal

cityofypsilanti.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Ypsilanti is working with Gibraltar Construction and OHM Advisors to complete a road maintenance project on Oakwood from Congress to Sherman and to remove tracks and gantries for the abandoned railroad crossing on Spring Street just east of the Huron River and west of Grove. Construction on Oakwood is anticipated to last from 8/5/2021 through 10/1/2021; work on Spring Street is anticipated to last from 8/17/2021 through 9/24/2021. During the work on Oakwood, on-street parking will be closed, but traffic will be maintained; during the work on Spring, access to the small fishing area will be closed. Sidewalks may be temporarily closed during the project in both areas. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we complete this work. For any questions, please contact the Department of Public Services at 734-483-1421.

