Katharine E. Rupp
EDUCATION: J.D., Whittier Law School (Costa Mesa, CA) B.A., California State University (Sacramento, CA) Attorney Katharine Rupp has joined the regional family law firm of Purcell Stowell PC. Katharine will help family law clients with a range of legal issues including custody, child support, visitation, paternity, spousal support, attorney's fees, sanctions, breach of fiduciary duties, grandparent's rights, third parent rights, guardianships and many others. She will work with family law lawyers Matthew Purcell, Michelle Stowell, Melissa Harman and Kristen Sellers in the firm's Folsom office.www.bizjournals.com
