Last Week, 1 In 3 U.S. COVID Cases Were In Florida And Texas

By Emily Alfin Johnson
 3 days ago
One-third of COVID-19 cases nationwide last week occurred in Florida and Texas, according to Jeffrey Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports a 44% increase in daily new cases in the last week of July. Last week's average of daily new COVID-19 cases is "higher than our peak of last summer," according to the CDC's director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Serious Cases Remain Rare, But Coronavirus In Children Is On The Rise

As coronavirus cases climb worryingly across the country, a recent study shows that the number of children contracting the virus "steadily increased" in July. In the last week alone, according to the report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children's Hospital Association, nearly 72,000 cases were reported in children, roughly 19% of the total number of new cases nationwide. And while hospitalizations and deaths remain low, the number of child coronavirus infections increased by 3% over the last two weeks of the month after declining earlier in the summer.
Public HealthPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

N.J. Governor Calls Out Anti-COVID Vaccine Protesters As 'Ultimate Knuckleheads'

Fed up with a group of demonstrators protesting mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy lashed out on Wednesday during a public bill signing. "These folks back there have lost their minds — you've lost your minds," Murphy said, calling out to the protesters. "You are the ultimate knuckleheads, and because of what you are saying and standing for, people are losing their life. People are losing their life and you have to know that. Look in the mirror."
Public HealthPosted by
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Vax Up And Mask Up Amid Delta Variant Spike, Public Health Leaders Urge

Wednesday on Political Rewind: The spread of the delta variant combined with a low rate of vaccinations in Georgia are leading to a spike in cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations here. Many residents expected a sense of normalcy to return, but now Georgia and the rest of the country is confronted with a new surge, with public health guidance that feels like yesterday’s news.

