Florida State

Florida Governor Threatens To Withhold State Funds From Any School Districts That Mandate Masking

 2 days ago

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order that threatened to withhold state funds from any school districts that mandate masking this fall. As the state faces its highest COVID-19 case numbers since the pandemic began, Broward County had voted to mandate masks — but on Monday night, the school board backed down and will comply with the governor’s order.

