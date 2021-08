New York has announced the release of its COVID-19 vaccine travel pass, are you here for it? I have a feeling that if things get worse, a travel pass might become mandatory, especially here in NY. Today, Thursday, August 5, 2021, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the state's new Excelsior Pass Plus. New York residents who sign up for and utilize the Excelsior Pass Plus will be able to use the digital platform to show business proof of their vaccination. It will also be accepted where SMART Health Cards are used for travelers.