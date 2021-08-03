Cancel
Kansas City, KS

Police: KC-area toddler died after finding gun in home

Hays Post
Hays Post
 3 days ago
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A toddler has died after finding and firing an unsecured gun inside a home in suburban Kansas City, police there said. The shooting happened Sunday night in Independence, according to police. First responders arrived shortly before 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the home to find a 2-year-old child with a gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead. Police did not immediately release the child’s name.

ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/
