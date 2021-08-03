Jets lineman Cameron Clark in hospital with neck injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday. The team had no immediate word on his status. The fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte went down during team drills. Trainers and medical personnel immediately rushed to him. The second-year lineman didn’t appear to be moving before being huddled around. Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance waiting on the side of the field. Coach Robert Saleh immediately called off practice. Many of the team’s players watched as Clark was taken to the ambulance.