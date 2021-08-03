Cancel
NFL

Jets lineman Cameron Clark in hospital with neck injury

wcn247.com
 4 days ago

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday. The team had no immediate word on his status. The fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte went down during team drills. Trainers and medical personnel immediately rushed to him. The second-year lineman didn’t appear to be moving before being huddled around. Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance waiting on the side of the field. Coach Robert Saleh immediately called off practice. Many of the team’s players watched as Clark was taken to the ambulance.

NFLKSNT

Jets’ Clark has bruised spinal cord, should fully recover

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — New York Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark has a bruised spinal cord and is expected to make a full recovery after he was hospitalized Tuesday with a neck injury. The team announced Clark’s status in a statement, adding that he will remain in Morristown Medical...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets Practice Report | OL Cameron Clark Expected to Make Full Recovery Following Spinal Cord Injury

For close to two hours on Tuesday, the practice fields at One Jets Drive were a collection of familiar sounds with pads popping, music blaring and young men communicating and celebrating the game they love. But then after a rep in a team period, second-year OL Cameron Clark lay motionless on the ground after sustaining a neck injury. Head coach Robert Saleh ended the practice and team doctors and medical personnel attended to Clark. For approximately 10 minutes, there was silence before Clark was placed on a stretcher and cart, and finally moved into an ambulance.
NFLNew York Post

Cameron Clark suffers spinal cord contusion in ‘scary’ end to Jets practice

The Jets say Cameron Clark is expected to make “a full recovery” after practice ended in a somber and scary scene Tuesday when the backup offensive lineman was immobilized on a backboard and taken away from the team’s Florham Park training facility in an ambulance after suffering a spinal-cord contusion.
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Cameron Clark: Exits practice in ambulance

Clark exited Tuesday's practice due to a spinal cord contusion, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. The Jets ended practice after Clark suffered his injury, and he was on the field for approximately 10 minutes before he was moved to an ambulance. However, the offensive tackle had some movement in his extremities, and coach Robert Saleh is optimistic that the 23-year-old will make a full recovery.
