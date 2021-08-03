Editorial: Congress and Biden failed tenants by letting the eviction moratorium expire
The expiration of the federal eviction moratorium over the weekend is a devastating example of governmental failure. In December and again in March, Congress voted to spend a total of $46.6 billion on federal rent relief for tenants who fell behind on their rent because of the pandemic. There was bipartisan support to create this unprecedented program because members of Congress, along with President Donald Trump and later President Joe Biden, recognized the real societal and economic benefits to keeping tenants housed and landlords whole.www.dailycamera.com
