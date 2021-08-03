The Moonlit Train Ride On The Royal Gorge Route Railroad In Colorado Will Give You An Evening To Remember
Are you looking for a unique evening out with a loved one or friends? While there are many things you can do around the Centennial State, we cannot help but recommend boarding a historical train and taking a moonlit dinner ride through the countryside. Does this sound like something you would enjoy? Then you will want to climb aboard the Royal Gorge Route Railroad:
Address: Royal Gorge Route Railroad, 330 Royal Gorge Blvd, Cañon City, CO 81212, USA
