The Moonlit Train Ride On The Royal Gorge Route Railroad In Colorado Will Give You An Evening To Remember

Are you looking for a unique evening out with a loved one or friends? While there are many things you can do around the Centennial State, we cannot help but recommend boarding a historical train and taking a moonlit dinner ride through the countryside. Does this sound like something you would enjoy? Then you will want to climb aboard the Royal Gorge Route Railroad:

Located in Canon City, the Royal Gorge Route Railroad is a historical 1870s train line that first served silver miners before becoming one of Colorado's most popular tourist attractions!

Running year-round, there is a train and event for every preference and price point, including the standard daily rides, plus the popular Santa Express, Mother's Day, and Oktoberfest Trains.

In addition to all of the above, the Royal Gorge also offers special dining trains, including the moonlit Dinner Train.

"Experience railcar dining at its finest" aboard the RGRR, which offers a mouthwatering 3-course dinner complete with local ingredients.

In terms of food, guests of the Royal Gorge Dinner Train may be treated to anything from Colorado Slow-Roasted Prime Rib to the Chef’s Catch of the Day, all served with a salad and French bread rolls plus a tantalizing dessert.

Whether you sit in the observation dome dining car, elegant club car, or opt for casual coach service, you are guaranteed a wonderful time with equally wonderful views aboard the Dinner Train!

Rides on the Dinner Train depart at 6:30 and last approximately 2.5 hours.

Rates for the Dinner Train begin at $59 for adults and $54 for children (for coach service, 403 Grill dining is an additional cost).

For a full list of times and dates, please visit the Royal Gorge Route Railroad's website .

Address: Royal Gorge Route Railroad, 330 Royal Gorge Blvd, Cañon City, CO 81212, USA