Lollapalooza 2021 review: Chicago festival makes its raucous return
At the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza – a Chicago mega-fest attended by 385,000 – the mood feels a little different. Perhaps it’s just proximity to Fred Durst’s new dad look, but returning to live music at full throttle after almost a year and a half away is sure to cause a shock to the system. Despite rising concerns around the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 in the US, the large-scale festival goes ahead, with no emergency brakes. While introducing Black Pumas on Thursday, Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot proudly proclaims that Lollapalooza is the largest music festival happening anywhere in the world this year. At times, the atmosphere feels slightly apocalyptic given the backdrop.www.nme.com
