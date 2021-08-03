Lollapalooza 2021 review: Chicago festival makes its raucous return

Lollapalooza launched its first day with thousands in attendance in Chicago. The pandemic and the rise of the delta variant seemed to do little to deter those who were ready to come outside and experience life as it was before the pandemic. The festival has specific protocols when it comes to attendance. Those who attended must be able to present a vaccination card or proof of being tested for COVID-19 72 hours prior to attending the festival. According to a Lollapalooza post via Twitter, 90% of the festival-goers showed proof of their vaccination. 600 festival-goers were turned away for lack of documentation.