Lollapalooza 2021 review: Chicago festival makes its raucous return

By Joshua Mellin
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the 30th anniversary of Lollapalooza – a Chicago mega-fest attended by 385,000 – the mood feels a little different. Perhaps it’s just proximity to Fred Durst’s new dad look, but returning to live music at full throttle after almost a year and a half away is sure to cause a shock to the system. Despite rising concerns around the fast-spreading Delta variant of COVID-19 in the US, the large-scale festival goes ahead, with no emergency brakes. While introducing Black Pumas on Thursday, Chicago’s Mayor Lori Lightfoot proudly proclaims that Lollapalooza is the largest music festival happening anywhere in the world this year. At times, the atmosphere feels slightly apocalyptic given the backdrop.

MusicPosted by
92.9 NIN

Miley Cyrus Covers Temple of the Dog, Billy Idol + Pixies at 2021 Lollapalooza

The 2021 edition of Lollapalooza is officially underway with Miley Cyrus delivering a wide-ranging set appealing to the diverse audience attending the annual Chicago-located event. With Miley leaning into her rock roots of late, she incorporated a handful of rock covers that saw her performing songs from Temple of the Dog, Billy Idol and Pixies among others.
FestivalRefinery29

Even Without A Deadly Pandemic, Lollapalooza Did Not Look Fun

After a year of no crowds, concerts, and no Instagram photos of influencers in sheer kaftans on grassy fields, musical festivals are returning — and to a somewhat horrifying degree. This past weekend, Lollapalooza opened its, um, fences once again in Chicago, expecting to attract the usual 100,000 concert goers a day. But what looked like nature healing (and bucket hats returning) actually appeared to be a breeding ground for the extremely viral Delta variant of COVID-19.
Chicago Sun-Times

Lollapalooza a sure superspreader

I am founder and former owner of The iO Theater, one of Chicago’s greatest treasures for 40 years. I lost my business because I was mandated closed during the pandemic. But I understood that the mayor and governor were trying to protect our city and I considered it my civic duty to be closed.
Billboard

Limp Bizkit Conquers Lollapalooza & The Internet: 5 Best Moments

Limp Bizkit started trending on Twitter on Saturday (July 31), which meant that the social media platform was soon flooded with “What year is it?” jokes, nu-metal litigations and general confusion. The band didn’t see any of it. They were too busy swaggering through their set at Lollapalooza 2021, acting less like a nostalgia booking and more like a main stage force reawakened after a long hibernation.
Entertainmentrock947.com

Lollapalooza announces livestream with Hulu

This year’s Lollapalooza will stream live on Hulu. The stream will be available throughout all four days of the Chicago festival, which takes place from July 29 to August 1, for Hulu’s on-demand subscribers at no additional cost. The full streaming lineup and schedule will be announced next week. Among...
Billboard

How to Stream Lollapalooza 2021 Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Lollapalooza is officially heading back (in person!) to Chicago's Grant Park this weekend, with Miley Cyrus, Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Tyler, the Creator headlining the 2021 event held July 29 to Aug. 1.
blackchronicle.com

Melanin Music: 10 Black Music Festivals To Hit Up For Summer 2021 & Beyond

Summer 2021 will soon be coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean the resurgence of live music has to stop anytime soon. Genese Jamilah of I DON’T DO CLUBS curated a pretty cool list of music festivals that you can still hit up before and after the summer solstice ends. The best part? They’re all centered around creating good times specifically for Black people!
MusicRolling Stone

RS x Vivid Seats Official Lollapalooza After Party at Tao Chicago

Tao Chicago was immersed in its requisite red and blue mood lighting on Saturday, July 31st, as a number of popular musicians congregated onstage, including Marshmello, Chance the Rapper, G Herbo, Peter Cottontale, and Supa Bwe. The room was packed with Lollapalooza attendees and Vivid Seats Rewards members, as part of the leading live event and ticketing marketplace’s launch of its new loyalty program.
101wkqx.com

PHOTOS: MGK makes surprise appearance at Lollapalooza

Machine Gun Kelly stopped by Grant Park for a surprise performance at Lolla 2021 Saturday. And here are just a few of the photos of the set from the intimate Bud Light Seltzer Stage, which included songs like “My Ex’s Best Friend,” “Drunk Face,” and “My Bloody Valentine.” MGK told the crowd that he’d be back in Chicago soon, so keep an eye out for dates. — [eric]
Chicago, ILPosted by
Adrian Holman

Lollapalooza is back!

After a one-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lollapalooza is back this weekend. The star-studded music festival will be celebrating its 30th anniversary at Grant Park in Chicago.
MusicNME

Watch Limp Bizkit debut their new song ‘Dad Vibes’ during Lollapalooza

Limp Bizkit debuted a new song titled ‘Dad Vibes’ over the PA system following the conclusion of their set at Lollapalooza Festival over the weekend. The Fred Durst-fronted band played at the Grant Park, Chicago event on Saturday (July 31), and concluded their 10-song set by previewing a track from their forthcoming new album.
Posted by
rolling out

Lollapalooza opens with star-studded talent and thousands in attendance (pics)

Lollapalooza launched its first day with thousands in attendance in Chicago. The pandemic and the rise of the delta variant seemed to do little to deter those who were ready to come outside and experience life as it was before the pandemic. The festival has specific protocols when it comes to attendance. Those who attended must be able to present a vaccination card or proof of being tested for COVID-19 72 hours prior to attending the festival. According to a Lollapalooza post via Twitter, 90% of the festival-goers showed proof of their vaccination. 600 festival-goers were turned away for lack of documentation.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Playboi Carti Had The Lollapalooza Crowd Going Crazy: Watch

Playboi Carti is one of the best live performers of his generation. He knows how to get the crowd going, becoming a moshpit specialist over the years. He was a standout at Rolling Loud last week in Miami, and while the fans ate up his performance, the Lollapalooza crowd in Chicago seems to have enjoyed his set a little more.
Posted by
Awesome 98

Journey’s Headlining Lollapalooza Show: Videos, Set List

Journey’s Lollapalooza performance blended fresh and familiar, with the band’s new lineup delivering a hit-packed package during their Saturday headlining slot. The show marked the group's second performance since New Year’s Eve 2019, following a more intimate club show two days earlier at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. (The band previously canceled a 2020 tour with the Pretenders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.)
Posted by
Daily Mail

Moment two Lollapalooza revelers are shoved through a Chicago hotel's plate glass window during brawl with man who sold them counterfeit tickets to the music festival

Wild video captured the moment two men were shoved through a hotel's plate glass window during an apparent brawl over counterfeit tickets to Chicago's Lollapalooza music festival. Footage posted by a local reporter shows the two men crashing through the window of the Congress Hotel across the street from Lollapalooza's...
MusicLoyola Phoenix

Limp Bizkit and Megan Thee Stallion Make Fireworks on Lollapalooza Day 3

“This is a dream come true,” Jason Singer, vocalist and guitarist of the Detroit-based Michigander, said as a crowd of more than a thousand surrounded the GrubHub stage during their set. “I will cry by the end of this set so hang in there with me.”. Singer’s tears weren’t from...
Entertainmenthotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Performs In Front Of 180,000 People At Lollapalooza

If you're a big fan of festivals, the last year has been exceptionally difficult for you. With COVID-19, fans have had to stay home while artists adapt and give their fans some digital concerns to consume from the comfort of their own homes. Now, that is finally changing as festivals have started to pop up all across the United States. Despite rising COVID cases, many fans are vaccinated which has allowed big festivals like Rolling Loud and Lollapalooza to continue.
MusicBillboard

Inside Lollapalooza's Return, From Rollin' With Limp Bizkit to Navigating the Crowds

On the new Pop Shop Podcast, we talk to Jason Lipshutz about what it's like to be back at a festival, a year and a half later. As major festivals kick back into gear -- with Rolling Loud Miami a week-plus ago and Lollapalooza this past weekend -- many of us are wondering: What is it like to return to a crowded music festival after a year and a half away?

