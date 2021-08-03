Roberts: vaccination still the key to fighting COVID-19

TYLER — As COVID-19 numbers continue on the rise in East Texas, NET Health’s George Roberts continues to sound a familiar call — get vaccinated. He points out that his agency and a number of other locations have the vaccine readily available. Roberts says there’s been a slight uptick in vaccinations in the area, but the numbers remain low. He says a high spike in new cases last week was largely due to delayed reporting — but stresses that the problem remains serious. Roberts also strongly recommends staying home when sick, masking up, hand washing, and social distancing, even if those practices are not required.