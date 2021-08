Halo Infinite’s first tech preview/closed beta/flighting (or whatever you want to call it) kicked off yesterday, and even if you didn’t get in, there’s plenty of interesting information to glean from it. First, YouTube channel ElAnalistaDaBits put the technical test to the test and their findings were encouraging. Both Xbox One X and Xbox Series X should have both Quality and FPS modes, but they aren’t both active at the moment. Right now, Xbox One is targeting 1080p and 30fps, Xbox One X 4K and 30fps, Xbox Series S 1080p and 120fps, and Xbox Series X 4k and 120fps. Aside from resolution and framerate, and some better shadows and ambient occlusion on Series X/S, all versions are more or less the same.