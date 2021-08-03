Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Seattle's mayoral primary is a contest between liberal camps

wcn247.com
 2 days ago

SEATTLE (AP) — In Seattle’s mayoral primary, voters will decide between candidates who represent the political divide between activist-left residents and more moderate progressives in one of the nation’s most liberal cities. The question is whether voters on Tuesday will back moderate candidates who reject pleas to reduce police budgets or candidates who support the agenda espoused so forcefully by protesters during last summer’s racial justice rallies. The election comes weeks after Democratic primary voters in New York’s mayoral race picked a former police officer and centrist who objected to calls from the left to “defund the police.” Seattle’s elections are nonpartisan. The top two vote-getters Aug. 3 will face off in November.

www.wcn247.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Elections
Local
Washington Government
State
New York State
Seattle, WA
Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defund The Police#Democratic Primary#Election#Racial Justice#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

Soccer superstar Lionel Messi leaving FC Barcelona, the only club he's ever known

Soccer icon Lionel Messi, who has spent his entire club career with FC Barcelona, will not return to the storied La Liga side, the team announced Thursday. "Despite club and player reaching an agreement and their clear intention to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen because of financial and structural obstacles," the club said in a brief statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy