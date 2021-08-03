Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

I love my multicultural Sydney but vaccine hesitancy is among our unique vulnerabilities | Monica Tan

By Monica Tan
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mEbRv_0bGWpgRB00
A shopper in Campsie Photograph: Joel Carrett/AAP

On Saturdays I help a disabled Chinese woman in her 60s with her shopping. We head to bustling Chinese suburbs of Sydney such as Ashfield or Campsie, where you can find delicious Cantonese-style roasted duck or soft steamed buns. The rich, cultural diversity of our neighbourhoods is one of the great pleasures of Sydney life.

Prior to this current lockdown, she and I would go in and out of tiny, crowded fruit and vegetable markets and I noted that while there was more mask-wearing than in the general populace, few patrons would check in. Some of the stores had no QR code at all and what Covid signage I saw was always in English, not Chinese.

Related: Sending the army into locked-down Sydney will leave the most vulnerable feeling angry and targeted | Paul Daley

I remember thinking: boy, if the virus were to hit here it would be a disaster.

Now deep into Sydney’s Delta Covid wave, Campsie is emerging as a viral epicentre . And as the community struggles to respond to the revived threat, what’s clear is that the highly contagious Delta strain exposes vulnerabilities in our public systems and complexities of managing a city with so many non-English speakers.

In the not-too-distant future, an individual’s failure to get vaccinated could be viewed as a grave dereliction of duty – up there alongside drink driving and tax evasion. But vaccine hesitancy in these communities is distinct from the more infamous, conspiracy-laden, anti-vaxx movement.

This woman I help is the most germaphobic person I’ve ever met (a difficult condition at the best of times let alone during a global health crisis). She shops wearing an N95 mask, goggles and gloves. And yet, to my surprise, she is not rushing to get vaccinated.

As I spoke with more and more friends whose immigrant parents and grandparents were also slow to get the Covid vaccine, I began to see this hesitancy as symptomatic of the immigrant experience.

For many immigrant Australians, when faced with an existential threat as distressing as Covid, their natural reaction is to withdraw into spheres that are safe, familiar and over which they have some control.

Many come to Australia from countries with incompetent governments at best or flee government persecution at worst, and so their relationship to government is characterised by mistrust and fear. And while the New South Wales chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant has said many times that staying at home is the most important thing we Sydneysiders can do, in fact, we must also forge many new and unfamiliar habits of interacting with government systems.

Covid demands that we get tested, get the jab, abide by a bewildering, ever-changing set of restrictions now specific to which local government area you reside in, log our movements, apply for financial support, do interviews with contact tracers, and when we get sick, call emergency. All of this while limiting contact with a vital source of support: family in other households.

Related: ‘The science swayed her’: how do you convince someone to get vaccinated?

Nor should the impact of language barriers be understated. My Mandarin is passable but not fluent, so conversations with this woman about Covid can be a struggle. While I quickly ascertained “Asilikang” meant AstraZeneca, the meaning of “Huirui” took a little longer (Pfizer). This has given me a taste of the fog through which many Sydneysiders, who may only speak one of the 250 languages present in our city, are hearing public health messages.

Even those of you tuning into the premier’s 11am press conferences with an almost religious devotion may find these messages overly complex , changing with great frequency, and seemingly contradictory – now imagine if you don’t speak English and you’re busy working every day as an essential worker.

The digital revolution has posed fresh challenges to the acculturation of new Australians. Back in the early 70s when my dad immigrated to Australia from Malaysia it cost an arm and a leg to call back home. But these days immigrants come tethered to home countries by a digital lifeline in their pockets. One friend tells me her father’s morning news ritual is not ABC or even SBS but the paper of his hometown in India – “A city of 2.5 million, but still,” she quips.

These will not be new challenges to NSW Health. They are accustomed to facing multiple forms of disadvantage that compound a person or community’s vulnerability, including economic disadvantage, age, education levels, mental health and disability. But as Chant has said, the Delta variant requires each of us to be “almost perfect”, and clearly our system is straining.

Science may have led us to rip the city into two with harsher restrictions placed on those living in western Sydney. But invisible behind those cold stats is the tragic reality that our culturally diverse western Sydneysiders are also our essential service workers – cleaners, carers, supermarket packers, drivers, tradies – and all of our lives depend on their work. It is a cruel function of economic disadvantage that western Sydneysiders must face both a greater risk of exposure to the virus and have their freedoms more stringently curtailed.

Related: ‘Imprisoned’: south-west Sydney on harsher lockdown and the fight to stop Covid

Multiculturalism has become such a beloved facet of Australian life it can feel inherent to our national identity. Nearly a third of our citizenry was born overseas – among the highest in the world. But in fact, multiculturalism was instigated as a top-down government policy and a remarkable evolution for an Australian government that had a white Australia and assimilationist policies only a few short decades ago.

Underlining any sound multicultural public policy is a gentle maxim: meet people where they are at . Citizenship is a journey. And long ago Australian governments recognised that cultural community groups and leaders, translator services, SBS and local language media, and health services embedded in culturally familiar settings have an important role to play on that journey.

And in a time when each of us is so painfully socially distanced from each other, yet never before had our fate bound so closely together, those multicultural services are not just vital to the lives of new Australians but to all of us.

  • Monica Tan is a resident of Sydney and the author of Stranger Country which won a 2020 NT book award

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Daley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiculturalism#Covid 19 Vaccine#Western Sydney#Chinese#Cantonese#Delta Covid#Non English#Australians#Huirui#Sydneysiders#Abc#Sbs#Nsw Health#Chant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Place
Sydney
Country
Australia
Country
China
Related
Public HealthCNN

Sydney suffers worst pandemic day as Australian lockdowns extended

Sydney reported its worst day of the Covid-19 pandemic on Thursday with five deaths and a record rise in locally acquired infections as a weeks-long hard lockdown is struggling to contain the highly contagious Delta strain of the coronavirus. Four of the five people that died were unvaccinated while one...
Public HealthThe Guardian

NSW Covid lockdown restrictions: update to Sydney and regional NSW coronavirus rules explained

Sydney’s lockdown has been extended to at least 28 August with a raft of changes to restrictions announced. Three more local government areas have been added to a hard lockdown, which now includes an outdoor mask mandate and a 5km radius travel limit, as cases continue to increase in Sydney’s west and south-west. The stricter rules now cover eight LGAs; Fairfield, Canterbury-Bankstown, Liverpool, Cumberland, Blacktown, Parramatta, Georges River and Campbelltown.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Struggling Sydney Warned To Brace For Higher Covid Numbers

Australia's hope of returning to "Covid zero" suffered a fresh blow Friday, as Sydney reported another record number of new infections and authorities warned residents to brace for worse to come. For a second straight day, New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said Australia's most populous state hit a new...
EducationThe Guardian

Year 12 students across Sydney to sit 2021 HSC trial exams online

All trial exams for year 12 students in Sydney will be online as authorities bar students in areas worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak from classrooms until further notice. New South Wales on Friday unveiled its plan for students due to complete their Higher School Certificate in the coming months, with those outside the worst affected areas able to re-enter the classroom on 16 August.
Public HealthPosted by
IBTimes

Brisbane To Lift Virus Lockdown While Sydney Outbreak Grows

Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane will lift a lockdown Sunday after containing a virus cluster, while an outbreak that has kept Sydney paralysed for weeks continues to grow. Millions of people in Brisbane and surrounding areas have spent just eight days under stay-at-home orders after an outbreak of more than...
Public HealthThe Guardian

Moderna Covid vaccine to be available in mid-September while Victoria offers AstraZeneca to over-18s

The Moderna vaccine will be available in Australia from mid-September adding to the country’s use of AstraZeneca and Pfizer, the Morrison government says. The announcement on Sunday came as the Victorian government revealed it would make AstraZeneca available to people aged 18 to 39 at nine of its state-run clinics and set up Australia’s first drive-through vaccination hub.
Public HealthTime Out Global

12 more Sydney suburbs have been declared 'areas of concern' with increased restrictions

People living in the 12 suburbs of the Penrith LGA in Sydney’s West will be subject to even stricter lockdown restrictions from 5pm on August 8, in response to a surge in community transmission in the area. As “areas of concern”, people in the following suburbs may not travel further than 5km from their home for any reason and they may only leave the Penrith LGA if they are an authorised worker:
WorldPosted by
TheConversationAU

Grattan on Friday: We will need an inquiry to learn from rollout mistakes

We are living simultaneously in two COVID worlds. On the one hand we’re talking about how life will be when 70% or 80% of eligible people are fully vaccinated. On the other, what we can call our third wave of COVID is spreading, hitting young people, infecting children, resisting efforts at suppression. Sydney is in dreadful shape, NSW regions are under threat (there’s a lockdown in the Hunter), south east Queensland is shuttered, as is Victoria, and the rollout remains beset by difficulties. We must, of course, have the conversation about exiting the pandemic. We need to consider issues including how a vaccination...
Lexington, KYuky.edu

UK Study to Address COVID-19 Vaccine Hesitancy Among Black Communities

A University of Kentucky study launching this summer will seek to address COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among racial and ethnic minority populations in the Commonwealth. The project, funded by UK’s UNited In True racial Equity (UNITE) Research Priority Area, will enhance understanding of COVID-19 vaccine skepticism among populations historically less likely to become vaccinated, particularly Black people.
Public HealthNewsweek

Nightclub Manager Dies of COVID-19 After Mocking Vaccinated People

A nightclub owner has died of COVID-19 after mocking vaccinated people. David Parker worked as the manager of Club Louis—a nightclub in North Yorkshire, England—for over a decade. An opponent of the COVID-19 vaccine, he died from the disease while inside of the Darlington Memorial Hospital on Monday. Parker was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy