Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Queen Sugar: Trouble Visits the Bordelons in New Season 6 Trailer

By Mekeisha Madden Toby
Posted by 
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aXsCA_0bGWpdn000

Bad days are coming for the Bordelons in OWN’s new Season 6 trailer for Queen Sugar .

The cabler dropped the official trailer Tuesday as well as the premiere date: Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 8/7c. A mask-less, post-pandemic world stands out in the highlight reel, and so does Hollywood’s toast with Ralph Angel and Prosper in which he says, “Here’s to not letting the bad days get the best of us.” Sadly, some of the darkness that awaits the men and the ones they love is shown soon after.

This includes Ralph Angel and Darla, who are happily expecting a baby, possibly losing the farm and Ralph Angel entertaining a life of crime to prevent that loss. Nova appears to have moved beyond Calvin (yikes!). However, it’s unclear if they are broken up or on a break, assuming that Calvin is in prison for what he did to a Black suspect when he was a rookie cop. In one scene, she’s beaming at compliments a handsome new stranger pays her. There’s also a threatening photo of her with a target drawn around her face — perhaps in response to her relationship with Calvin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KC8D9_0bGWpdn000 Charley and Davis have reunited in some fashion, but she’s also keeping their reunion a secret from Aunt Vi and wearing large hats to hide her identity. Plus, both Aunt Vi and Charley can be seen giving stank-face expressions to their nemesis Parker. Meanwhile, Micah seems to be suffering from a fugue state of sorts or PTSD while away at college.

The Season 6 trailer also has its happy moments, including Ralph Angel kissing Darla’s pregnant belly, Prosper spending time with his daughter, and Blue’s triumphant return from boarding school.

Are you excited and nervous about the Season 6 premiere of Queen Sugar , and what kind of crime do you think Ralph Angel might commit? Drop your thoughts in the comments.

Comments / 0

TVLine

TVLine

17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ptsd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
TV & VideosTVLine

Glee Grad's Tearjerker, O.C. Vet's 27-Hour Day and More

On TV this Saturday: Harry Shum Jr.’s “rom-dram” hits HBO, Autumn Reeser finds love during a 27-Hour Day, and more gold medal matches take place on the penultimate day of the Tokyo Olympics. Here are seven programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. NBC. Olympics. HBO. All...
TV SeriesTVLine

The Conners: 5 MIA Roseanne Characters' Absences Explained

Remember when Roseanne and Dan had four children? Or when Jackie was married with a kid of her own?. It’s no secret that The Conners — and before it, the Roseanne revival — have played fast and loose with continuity, specifically when it comes to which characters have been swept under the rug (along with Dan’s death and the family’s Season 9 lottery windfall). Some absences have been explained on screen — one of which had to be addressed due to a legacy cast member’s death — while others have been clarified only in conversation with producers. What follows is a list of those explanations.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Markie Post Dies: Actress Known For ‘Night Court’, ‘The Fall Guy’ & More Was 70

Markie Post, the actress known for turns in Night Court, The Fall Guy, Hearts Afire and more, died on Saturday, following a three year, ten month battle with cancer. She was 70. Post’s manager, Ellen Lubin Sanitsky, confirmed her passing to Deadline. Born on November 4, 1950 in Palo Alto, California, Post got her start in entertainment by working behind the scenes on game shows, including Split Second, earning an associate producer credit on Alex Trebek’s Double Dare, and appearing before the camera as a card dealer on NBC’s Card Sharks. Her first acting credits came in 1979, with appearances on episodes of CHiPs, Barnaby Jones, The Incredible...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

Xena Reunion Photos: Lucy Lawless Is Joined by Renee O'Connor on Acorn TV Drama — 'The Fans Are Gonna Love It'

TV’s erstwhile Xena, Warrior Princess reunites with her Gabrielle in these first photos from Renee O’Connor’s guest-starring role on Lucy Lawless’ Aussie crime drama. During Season 2 of My Life Is Murder, which makes its Stateside premiere on Monday, Aug. 30 on Acorn TV, Lawless’ Alexa investigates the death of a self-help guru and finds herself in a cat-and-mouse game with the victim’s mysterious wife, who is played by O’Connor.  (Season 2 will begin with two episodes, and release weekly following that; O’Connor appears in the season finale.) “The [Xena] fans are just gonna love it,” Lawless told EW.com, sharing that the...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Sanaa Lathan Teases Her Black Jewish Journalist Role in Netflix's Hit & Run

Sanaa Lathan has played everything from a hard-boiled DOJ detective to an alien slayer, during her illustrious quarter-of-a-century career. And thanks to her upcoming role on Netflix’s geopolitical spy thriller Hit & Run, she can add Black Jewish journalist to that list. The drama, headlined by Fauda star Lior Raz, premieres this Friday and follows Segev Azulay, a former Israeli mercenary turned family man who is thrust back into the world of espionage when his wife’s violent death unearths a world full of mysteries, secrets and lies. Lathan co-stars as Naomi Hicks, an old fling from Segev’s past and a dogged...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Zoey's Playlist Rescued By Roku! Cancelled NBC Drama Eyes Wrap-Up Movie at Upstart Streamer

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist may have another song left in it, after all! Streaming player Roku is nearing a deal for a two-hour wrap-up movie for the cancelled NBC musical dramedy, TVLine has learned. We hear if the pic — which would debut on The Roku Channel over the holidays — performs well, Roku could potentially order additional episodes. New deals with the primary cast, led by Jane Levy, are currently being hammered out. Reps for Lionsgate (which produces Zoey’s) and Roku declined to comment for this story. On June 9, NBC pulled the plug on Zoey’s after two seasons. Negotiations with the network’s...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

TVLine Items: Ian Anthony Dale Joins TWD, Bad Batch Renewed and More

The Walking Dead has recruited Hawaii Five-0 vet Ian Anthony Dale to shake things up in an unimaginable way during the 11th and final season. Dale will play Tomi, “a long-time member of a group recently discovered by our heroes,” our sister site Deadline reports. “His existence continually impacts them in ways none of them could imagine, or avoid.” Dale’s other TV credits include All Rise, Salvation and Murder in the First. Additionally, Laurie Fortier (Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G., Hemlock Grove) has joined the AMC series’ swan song as Agatha. No character details are currently available about...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Streaming Rankings: Black Widow Has Top 10 Debut, Manifest Steady at No. 1

Did Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against Disney just add another exhibit into evidence? Marvel’s Black Widow standalone prequel of sorts, which had a 134-minute running time and (in?)famously premiered on Disney+ (with Premiere Access) the same time it hit theaters, made its debut on the Nielsen Streaming Rankings chart (for the week of July 5) at No. 9, with 514 million total minutes viewed. NBC’s cancelled Manifest — whose first two seasons (totalling 29 episodes) have been available on Netflix for some time now — claimed the top spot for a fourth straight week, with 1.8 billion minutes viewed. Manifest was trailed by Netflix’s Virgin River (1.45 billion minutes viewed across three 10-episode seasons), Amazon Prime’s The Tomorrow War movie (1.1 billion) and the first five episodes of Disney+’s Loki (1.08 billion). Disney+’s Luca rounded out the Top 5, with 810 million minutes viewed.
TV SeriesPosted by
TVLine

The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Aug. 8

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll. This week, you’ll find 16 returning series (including new seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, DC’s Stargirl and Titans, and the midseason return of...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Dopesick Trailer Teases Origin of America's Harrowing OxyContin Crisis — Plus, Get Hulu Premiere Date

The official trailer for Hulu’s new star-studded limited series Dopesick has dropped and promises to tug at your heartstrings. The eight-episode drama premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13 and features executive producer and star Michael Keaton as one of the central figures in its chilling and new two-minute promo. Keaton plays Samuel Finnix, a doctor in a small Virginia mining town who unwittingly prescribes OxyContin to his trusting patients without realizing the addictive and destructive effect the drug would ultimately have on his community, and the country as a whole. “My patients trusted me,” Finnix can be heard saying regretfully. “I can’t believe how many...
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter season 9 gets premiere date, trailer, New Blood subtitle

Today as a part of its San Diego Comic-Con panel, Showtime finally revealed all sorts of information on Dexter season 9 — including a premiere date!. Let’s start with that, given that this will be inevitably the most important thing for a lot of people out there. New episodes of the revival, which is now entitled Dexter: New Blood, are going to premiere on Sunday, November 7. There is also a new trailer, which you can check out below.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Ava DuVernay OWN Series ‘Cherish The Day’ Season 2 Casts Richard Roundtree, Terri J. Vaughn (TV News Roundup)

OWN’s romantic anthology drama, “Cherish The Day” has announced new cast members for the second season. New cast members include Richard Roundtree and Terri J. Vaughn. Roundtree and Vaughn will be joining the cast in recurring roles. Roundtree is set to occur as Mandeville “MV” St. James, a proud, loving, wry-humored former judge and widowed father of Sunday, played by series star Joy Bryant. Vaughn will recur as Anastasia, Ellis’ (series star Henry Simmons) soon-to-be ex-wife and the mother of their children. “Cherish The Day” is an anthology series that chronicles the relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single...
TV & Videosjammin1057.com

‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Trailer: Something’s Coming

Netflix dropped a teaser trailer for the fourth season of Stranger Things earlier today (August 6), revealing that we’ll return to the Upside Down come next year. The teaser — which will also air during primetime coverage of the Tokyo Olympics — also debuted some new footage from the upcoming episodes, along with memorable moments from previous seasons. In the video, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) can be heard whispering “It’s coming” and “It’s almost here.”
TV SeriesComicBook

Supergirl: New Trailer Teases Final Season Return

Supergirl will return with its final episodes in just under a month and now fans of the Arrowverse series have a better idea of what to expect when Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) returns not only to television screens but to National City on August 24. The CW has released a new trailer for the second half o Supergirl's sixth and final season, revealing that while Kara may have been rescued from the Phantom Zone, the trauma of what she experienced there remains and, more than that, the world is in more danger than ever.
ComicsComicBook

Madoka Magica: Magia Record Season 2 Drops New Trailer

Puella Magi Madoka Magica stands as one of the most surprising anime to drop in recent years, and it is back these days for round two. If you did not know, the hit magical girl series made a comeback with Magia Record awhile back with season one to great acclaim. Now, season two is on the way, and a brand-new trailer is here to prepare fans for the premiere.
TV SeriesPopculture

'American Horror Story' Alum Set to Star in New Netflix Series From '13 Reasons Why' Showrunner

Matt Bomer has been cast as a male lead in Netflix's thriller series Echoes, which comes from 13 Reasons Why showrunner Brian Yorkey. The show serves as the first production to come as part of Yorkey's multi-year overall deal with the streamer for series and other projects. Bomer will star opposite Michelle Monaghan. The series, written and created by Vanessa Gazy, focuses on a set of fictional identical twins (both played by Monaghan) named Leni and Gina with a scary secret that threatens to change their lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy