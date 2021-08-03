Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Random: Football Manager Jose Mourhino Calls Fortnite A "Nightmare" Game

By Liam Doolan
Nintendo Life
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFortnite might be popular, but it's also drawn a lot of criticism as it's become more and more successful. The recently appointed manager of Italian football club AS Roma, Jose Mourinho – famous for leading the likes of Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester United to silverware glory – has now shared his own thoughts about Epic Game's free-to-play battle royale.

www.nintendolife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Italian#Real Madrid#Manchester United#Epic Game#Asromaen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Video Gamesvgr.com

Fortnite Leaker Reveals A July 31 In-Game Event

Another Fortnite event is coming to the game soon! Epic Games has had many amazing events in the game so far and they are a big reason why the game has become so popular. The next event, according to a Fortnite leaker, will go live on Saturday, July 31. Surprisingly,...
Video Gamesestnn.com

Fortnite: $100K Bugha's Late Game Tournament Results & Recap

ESTNN recaps the first-ever and perhaps last-ever Bugha’s Late Game Tournament. Poetic is the perfect word to describe the last two weeks for Fortnite’s only Solo World Cup Champion — Kyle “SEN Bugha” Giersdorf. Two years ago to the day, the relatively unknown 16-year-old competitive Fortnite marched into the Arthur Ashe Stadium and claimed the inaugural Fortnite World Cup Championship and the $3M USD grand prize. Bugha became a gaming and esports icon. Two years later, his legacy grew to another level when Epic Games immortalized him in Fortnite with a cosmetic set as part of the ICON Series.
Video GamesComicBook

Fortnite Leak Reveals a Feature That Could Be a Game-Changer

A new Fortnite Season 7 leak has revealed a feature that could be a game-changer. Last month, prominent Fortnite leaker HypeX leaked that "rideable wildlife" was coming to the game either during Season 7 or Season 8. So far, this hasn't happened, but there's still plenty of time for this to change. Since then, HypeX has leaked a new feature, which, if related to this previous leaked feature, could be a game-changer.
Video GamesAutoblog

You can now drive the Ferrari 296 GTB in 'Fortnite' | Gaming Roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. The Ferrari 296 GTB is now drivable in "Fortnite" Believe it or not, battle royale shooter "Fortnite" is being used to debut cars now. Ferrari has the honor of introducing the first real-world car to the game, making the Ferrari 296 GTB drivable for players as of today. Luckily, players won't need to spend any money to give the car a try, you'll just have to happen upon one in the in-game world. According to a press release quoting Francois Antoine, Director of Advanced Projects at Epic, "The car featured in the game is built on the same source data and using the same Unreal Engine features as the 296 GTB in Ferrari’s own car configurator...” So if you want the most authentic experience with this vehicle you can get right now, head to your favorite console or computer and start that "Fortnite" download.
Video GamesNME

The Rift Tour is the next big in-game event for ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has announced Fortnite‘s next big event, The Rift Tour, an in-game musical experience coming next month. Starting from August 6 through to August 8, players will be able to play Fortnite for “an experience like no other, filled with magical new realities and a record-breaking superstar”. “Fortnite is...
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Game Update: Fortnite Update 3.24 Patch Notes 17.21 Details

Fortnite received a small patch today that brought the game to version 3.24 and implemented some bug fixes. Find the changes and patch notes here. For the most part, this update should focus on fixing bugs and implementing some other features discovered through the game files datamine. Get the details about this update with the patch notes below.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

José Mourinho says Fortnite is "a nightmare" and keeps his players "up all night"

Fortnite is "a nightmare" for AS Roma manager, José Mourinho. In a "rapid response" Q&A video shared on the football team's social media channels during which "The boss" gave his opinion on a myriad of things - from life in Italy to his views on Instagram - Mourinho said that his players spent too much time on Epic Games' fan-favourite battle royale, staying up "all night" and implying it affects their performances on the field the following day.
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Epic Games Appears to Have Killed Fortnite Favorite Bushranger

A grave at Bushranger's usual spawn site on the Fortnite island appears to indicate the beloved tree warrior has passed from this life and into the next. The Bushranger skin first appeared in the Fortnite Item Shop back in November 2019, and has since been given four skin variants that show him in various seasons and states — Blooming, Autumn, Winter, and Dream Ranger. Epic Games didn't use him much as a character until Chapter 2 Season 7, when he could first be found as an NPC in Risky Reels.
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

Epic Games teams with Ariana Grande for Fortnite’s Rift Tour

Epic Games has partnered with US singer Ariana Grande for a headline performance within Fortnite's Rift Tour event. Scheduled to go live at 11 pm UK time (6 pm ET) on August 8th, the virtual music concert is described as a "journey to magical new realities" that will see the Grammy award-winning pop singer collide with the battle royale.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

New Fortnite Skins Bringing More Street Fighter Characters to the Game

Today, CAPCOM and Epic Games revealed a new Street Fighter/Fortnite crossover is coming, which will, this time, add both Guile and Cammy to the award-winning battle royale. According to the team behind Fortnite, in a post published on Epic Games’ official site, both the new Cammy and Guile skins will be released on August 7 in the game’s shop, together with exclusive bundles.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Epic Games is Looking at Disconnection Issues For Some Fortnite Players

Even though a new update has been released for Fortnite, it hasn’t been all smooth sailing for some players that are playing the game. Whether or not it’s the fault of the new update or not, it sadly looks like some Fortnite players are having disconnection issues. People are getting booted out randomly based on their location on the current map.
FIFArealsport101.com

Player Career given MAJOR overhaul in FIFA 22 Career Mode

Super-sub one of the key new features in FIFA 22 Player Career. EA has now revealed the full pitch notes for FIFA 22 Career Mode, and there are some major changes to Player Career. Some of these new features have been much needed for a long time so it will...

Comments / 0

Community Policy