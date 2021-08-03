Riu Palace Maspalomas Reopens in Gran Canaria Following Renovation
RIU Hotels & Resorts announces the reopening of the Riu Palace Maspalomas in Gran Canaria. Following an impressive 5-month refurbishment, the hotel has moved up into the 5-star category and is now an Adults Only establishment. Guests at the Riu Palace Maspalomas can now enjoy an exclusive holiday experience with the renowned RIU service at this elegant and modern establishment that has new restaurants, bars and services. With this reopening, all of RIU’s hotels in Spain are operative and all of those in Gran Canaria have been refurbished.www.hotel-online.com
Comments / 0