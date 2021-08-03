Cancel
Multiple D.C.-area companies closed $100M rounds in July. Here are more local ventures that secured investments.

By Sara Gilgore
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass Technologies Inc. closed July with $105 million in fresh funding — and it wasn’t the only company to crack that threshold. The online education startup announced its round within a week of Arlington risk management startup Interos Inc. closing its own $100 million investment. And that followed D.C. student loan startup MPower Financing with $100 million and Gaithersburg biopharma Sirnaomics Inc. with $105 million — for the second time within a year.

www.bizjournals.com

