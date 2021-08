Before school was out last year, 6th graders at the Sorento Center looked at artwork by Wassily Kadinsky. In these works, the artist focused on one shape to create them. The students first broke their art up into sections, then added multiple sizes of one shape to it. They then used watercolor pencils to shade the shapes and Sharpies to outline them. Their art is now on display in the Sorento Municipal Building during normal hours.