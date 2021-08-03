The 10 Best 4K TVs
If you’re looking for a new TV, most experts agree that you should get a 4K model. First of all, most of the TVs you find will probably be 4K anyway. If you’re thinking of purchasing an older model (and good luck finding an older anything after the COVID-19 buying frenzy), you lose out on not only resolution, but also compatibility with some streaming devices, apps, and other convenient features—and the cost savings is typically minimal. If you can, get a 4K.www.popularmechanics.com
