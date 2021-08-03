Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

The 10 Best 4K TVs

By Terri Williams
Popular Mechanics
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re looking for a new TV, most experts agree that you should get a 4K model. First of all, most of the TVs you find will probably be 4K anyway. If you’re thinking of purchasing an older model (and good luck finding an older anything after the COVID-19 buying frenzy), you lose out on not only resolution, but also compatibility with some streaming devices, apps, and other convenient features—and the cost savings is typically minimal. If you can, get a 4K.

www.popularmechanics.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Vila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tvs#Oled Tv#Tv Screen#K Tv#Abt Electronics#Hdr#Oled#Spruce#Realtor Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
ElectronicsDigital Trends

These MASSIVE 4K TVs are on clearance for next to nothing today

Nothing immerses you in your favorites shows, movies, and games like a big 4K TV screen, and you’ll have your choice of the top brands with these 4K TV deals and Best Buy TV deals happening now. Also, for a limited time, you can save $80 on a 65-inch Insignia F30 Series 4K TV, or get $50 off a massive, 75-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV. Those are impressive discounts on some of the top 4K TVs. Don’t miss out!
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV today

If you want the largest TV you can afford, you’re going to love this deal from Walmart. Right now, you can buy an impressive 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $600. That’s a huge saving of $100 for an equally huge TV. For a fantastic home cinema-style experience for less, you really need to snap up one of these TVs while stocks last. You won’t be disappointed and we’re just about to tell you all about why it’s a great deal.
Digital Trends

The 2020 iPad just got a sweet discount at Amazon

Considering replacing your laptop with a tablet, or want to see what all the fuss around the iPad is all about? Well now is your chance with these iPad deals. And one of the latest iPads, the 8th generation (2020), 10.2-inch iPad, is currently on sale for $30 off at Amazon. You can score a brand-new iPad for only $299, a huge discount from its regular price of $329. It’s rare to see Apple products on sale, so take advantage of this fantastic opportunity and walk away with an iPad, today!
Digital Trends

This MASSIVE 4K TV just got an insane discount at Walmart

It’s always a good time to upgrade your home theater setup’s TV, especially when you see 4K TV deals that fit your budget. While a 4K TV may be expensive, you’ll be able to buy bigger screens if you take advantage of offers from online retailers. For example, Walmart is currently selling this 70-inch TCL 4K TV for just $598, after a $102 discount off its original price of $700, in a deal that may be too good for you to ignore.
Electronicswepc.com

Best Black Friday 55 Inch TV Deals

As with Black Fridays of previous years, Black Friday 2020 is a great chance to get the best deals on 55 inch TVs. Televisions can be pricey items, so they are typically a big seller over the wider Black Friday period. We hope to see some great TV discounts available across all manufacturers this November. Indeed for people looking to buy a 55 inch TV to go with their new Playstation or Xbox, this is the best time of the year to buy. All the biggest deals on 55 inch televisions will be collected right here on this page in the run up to Black Friday 2020.
Posted by
BGR.com

Best Deals on Amazon (August 2021)

These are today’s Best Amazon Deals, starting at $1 Price: Click for today's deals Buy Now Looking for the best deal on an Amazon device? Or perhaps you need something for your home? No matter what you’re looking for, Amazon should have a great deal for you. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide best deals on Amazon. You don’t necessarily have to wait for Amazon Prime Day to get awesome deals. In fact, Amazon always runs great deals on all kinds of its own products. But, third-party companies that sell on Amazon also offer excellent regular deals. This list is updated daily, so...
ElectronicsCNET

Best back-to-school streaming devices and TVs

Yes, school should be all about hitting the books. But only the most dedicated student is going to forgo TV time, whether they're distance-learning at home or in a dorm. The good news is that nearly every TV sold now is a smart model with built-in streaming options, so satellite and cable are no longer needed -- you can ditch a disc player, too. And even an old hand-me-down "dumb TV" can be streamified with the addition of a $30-$50 add-on. We've covered all those angles below, with favorites at every price level.
ElectronicsThe Verge

Amazon and Best Buy’s latest Fire TVs have a sleeker design and better HDR

Amazon and Best Buy are continuing on with their TV partnership that started three years ago. Today, the companies announced new Insignia and Toshiba TVs that run Amazon’s Fire TV software. The latest F50 series improves on previous “Fire TV Edition” sets — Amazon is just calling them “Fire TVs” now — with expanded quantum dot HDR color for a more vivid picture. The new models also feature slimmer bezels, DTS Virtual-X audio from the built-in speakers, and continue to support Dolby Vision HDR.
Cell PhonesDigital Trends

2021 11-inch iPad Pro is already discounted at Amazon

Tablet deals continue to rise in popularity as the mobile devices have carved their own niche, but Apple fans wouldn’t settle for anything other than iPad deals. It’s rare to see discounts for iPads, especially the latest models, so you might want to take advantage of Amazon’s $50 discount for the Wi-Fi, 128GB version of the 11-inch, 5th-generation iPad Pro, which brings the tablet’s price down to $749 from its original price of $799.
TechnologyAndroid Headlines

Save $300 On The 65-inch Sony X90J 4K Android TV

Today, Amazon has a really great deal on the Sony X90J 65-inch 4K Android TV right now. Where you can save $300 off of the regular price and get it for just $1,298. That is a really great price for a brand new 65-inch TV. Keep in mind that the X90J is the 2021 model too.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Best 8K TVs from Sony, Samsung and more

The best 8K TVs have done what once seemed remarkably farfetched just a few years ago – made 8K resolution televisions seem like a reasonable investment. Not too long ago, the best 8K televisions seemed entirely superfluous: an experiment by TV brands trying to push the limits of screen technology in service of some nice-sounding buzzwords. However, that’s steadily changing, as the number of 8K TVs available to buy has almost tripled over the past year.
ElectronicsForbes

The Best TVs For Gaming Are Gorgeous, Huge & Surprisingly Affordable

All products and services featured are independently selected by Forbes Vetted contributors and editors. When you make a purchase through links on this page, we may earn a commission. A gaming TV needs to be big, bright, detailed, fast, and responsive—and ideally not cost the earth. The best gaming TVs...
ElectronicsTechRadar

Hisense U8G Android TV (65U8G) review

Regardless of whether you consider yourself a hardcore gamer, cinephile or an individual simply looking for a value-packed 4K TV, the Hisense U8G provides a lot of something for everyone. TODAY'S BEST DEALS. 30-second review. Hisense has spent the past couple of years making outstanding TVs like the Hisense U80G...
ElectronicsTrendHunter.com

Affordable 8K Smart TVs

Chinese electronics company TCL has launched a brand new 8K smart TV that offers truly spectacular resolution at a surprisingly accessible price. The 6-Series Roku TV is set to be made available in the American market in 65-inch and 75-inch variants, with both versions equipped with miniLED quantum dot displays. The inclusion of Dolby Vision HDR offers crystalline contrast and brilliant brightness, while the behind-the-scenes miniLED backlighting offers extraordinary depth to all kinds of viewing experiences. As far as audio is concerned, these 8K smart TVs certainly deliver thanks to the breathtaking sound made possible by Dolby Atmos.
ElectronicsTom's Guide

Best 75-inch TV deals in August 2021

Buying a 75-inch TV used to mean maxing out your credit card. Today, however, 75-inch TV deals make purchasing a big-screen TV as affordable as possible. Brands like Vizio and TCL have made owning a mammoth TV a lot more affordable, whereas off-tier brands like Hisense keep pushing 75-inch TV deals further below the $799 mark.
ElectronicsThe Verge

A three-pack of Google Wifi mesh routers is just $150 at Amazon

If you have a solid internet connection, you owe it to yourself to get a mesh Wi-Fi system. It’ll help to cover more of your apartment or home in fast Wi-Fi. You can get Google’s Wifi in a three-pack for $150 at Amazon, down from $200. This 25 percent discount is the biggest price markdown yet. And considering that Google sells a single Wifi unit for $100, it doesn’t make much sense to opt for that when you can get another two for just $50 more.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

OLED TVs too expensive? Try these 4K TV deals instead

When you’re upgrading your home theater setup, OLED TVs are highly recommended. However, these TVs are on the expensive side, so you might want to take a look at 4K TV deals for cheaper alternatives. That doesn’t mean that you’ll be settling for basic displays though, as discounts offered by retailers such as Walmart TV deals will make sure that you still get a head-turning TV in your living room without spending thousands of dollars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy