Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

Uranian Angle on Openness

By 6 min read
creators.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19). Luck may come to the young beginner, but good fortune is like a sparkler in the hand; a quick-burning excitement, insignificant next to the resounding boom of triumph. Triumph belongs strictly to those who endure. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Action prevails. Action is a difference in...

www.creators.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martha Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Openness#Mercury#Taurus#Leo#Libra#Scorpio#Capricorn#Pisces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Related
LifestyleGood News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning July 9, 2021. Cancerian author Vladimir Mayakovsky wrote a poem about how one morning he went half-mad and conversed with the sun. At first he called the supreme radiance a “lazy clown,” complaining that it just floated through the sky for hours while he, Mayakovsky, toiled diligently at his day job painting posters. Then he dared the sun to come down and have tea with him, which, to his shock, the sun did. The poet was agitated and worried—what if the close approach of the bright deity would prove dangerous? But the visitor turned out to be friendly. They had a pleasant dialog, and in the end the sun promised to provide extra inspiration for Mayakovsky’s future poetry. I invite you to try something equally lyrical and daring, dear Cancerian.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 12, 2021: Gemini, you show good judgment; Capricorn, show off your ingenuity

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Steve Howey was born in San Antonio, Texas, on this day in 1977. This birthday star has portrayed Kevin Ball on the long running series “Shameless” since 2011. He also co-starred as Van Montgomery on the sitcom “Reba” from 2001 to 2007 and has appeared on episodes of “Dead to Me,” “SEAL Team” and “Sons of Anarchy.” On the big screen, Howey’s film work includes parts in “Game Over, Man,” “Something Borrowed” and “Stan Helsing.”
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

The 3 Smartest Zodiac Signs Are Definitely Secret Nerds

If you’re a library regular, community wisdom-holder, mathematics whiz, or just have an extra-sharp memory, there’s a chance you’re one of the smartest signs in the zodiac. Whether or not you like astrology, admit it—aren’t you just a little curious?. Before I get into my lighthearted roundup, a disclaimer: When...
LifestyleThought Catalog

These Are The Most Confident Zodiac Signs

Leos know their worth, no question about it. While they still want validation from others, it’s not a desperate plea. They don’t need someone to tell them they are doing well to know it for themselves. They will put in the work, socialize, and spend their time to get to the places they want to go, and they feel strongly enough that they have what it takes to get them there.
Lifestyleqcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You face the possibility of raising your relationship to another level. However, your partner might demand that you make promises for which you’re not sure you’re ready. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) As changes continue, expect things to get a little more hectic...
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 28, 2021: Libra: Enjoy pleasant moments with charming partner; Pisces, listen with both ears

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor John David Washington was born in Los Angeles, Calif., on this day in 1984. This birthday star is a former professional football player who portrayed Ricky Jerret on the series “Ballers” from 2015 to 2019. On the big screen, Washington’s film work includes parts in “Malcolm & Marie,” “Tenet” and “BlacKkKlansman.” In 2022, Washington will make his Broadway debut, starring in a production of “The Piano Lesson.”
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Your August 2021 Horoscope Gives Off Major Main Character Energy

Welcome to August, babe! Your August 2021 horoscope is filled with ups (and also some downs), but you’ll come out of it stronger and more in touch with your resilience. The beginning of this month leads up to an intense New Moon in Leo on August 8. This new moon is encouraging you to express yourself more deeply and to tap into your creativity, as well as your zest for life.
LifestyleElite Daily

There Will Be A Lot Of Pressure On These 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of August 2

In astrology, nothing is ever inherently “good” or “bad.” Most of the time, your horoscope sits somewhere in the middle, because beauty is only beautiful thanks to the way it shines beside the ugliness. Life is a mixed bag, filled with shades of gray, and astrology is a language that describes exactly what shade we’re dealing with. So when I say August 2, 2021 will be the worst week for these zodiac signs — Taurus, Aquarius, and Pisces — don’t let it bring you down.
LifestyleSHAPE

Your August 2021 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

For many, August feels like summer's final act — those last few glowy, sunshine-laden, sweat-inducing weeks before students head back to class and Labor Day arrives. Technically, the summer season goes until the Fall Equinox on September 22; however, the shift to prioritizing preparation and organization over Leo-loved play and pleasure begins to take hold when Virgo season kicks in on August 22.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleThought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
LifestyleThought Catalog

This Is The Affirmation Every Zodiac Sign Needs To Hear Right Now

I understand my steps, even if the path is not clear. Proceeding with caution, slowing down, speeding up, changing course. It’s all okay, Aries. You don’t need to justify your path or explain it to anyone as long as you are self-reflective and transparent with yourself. You are great at changing direction and keeping things flowing into new beginnings. Trust your ability to lead yourself to where you want to be.
LifestylePosted by
sevendaysvt

Free Will Astrology (8/4/21)

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The next two months will be a propitious time for you and your intimate allies to grow closer by harnessing the power of your imaginations. I urge you to be inventive in dreaming up ways to educate and entertain each other. Seek frisky adventures together that will delight you. Here's a poem by Vyacheslav Ivanov that I hope will stimulate you: "We are two flames in a midnight forest. We are two meteors that fly at night, a two-pointed arrow of one fate. We are two steeds whose bridle is held by one hand. We are two eyes of a single gaze, two quivering wings of one dream, two-voiced lips of single mysteries. We are two arms of a single cross."
AstronomyYoga Journal

August 2021 Astrological Forecast: Move Forward Into Action

Early in the month, Mercury goes “cazimi,” an astrological term meaning “into the heart of the Sun.” When this aspect occurs, Mercury is infused with light, allowing previously scattered thoughts to become clear. On August 11, Mercury enters the sign of logical and rational Virgo. Use this opportunity to analyze...
LifestylePosted by
StyleCaster

Libra, Your August Horoscope Is All About Going Through Changes

You’re leading a revolution this month! In fact, your Libra August 2021 horoscope kicks off with a powerful new moon on August 8 that will help you tap into your leadership skills. Taking place in your 11th house of community, this new moon is about connecting with your wider circle and enacting change that ripples throughout the world. It’s not always easy sacrificing your own needs for the greater good, but you may find that helping others helps yourself in a way you never realized was possible.
LifestylePosted by
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, August 2021

The sun is in heart-centered Leo, a bold, courageous fire sign like yourself, dear Sagittarius. You’re inspired to do what you love most: travel, learn, and expand beyond your usual routine. You’re all about gaining new life experiences, and Leo season is a wonderful time for you to explore everything the world has to offer!
Astronomycreators.com

Luck and the Sagittarius Moon

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Another mark on the calendar. You're doing your thing every single day and not expecting anything of it except that you continue to do it to the very best of your ability. This is the path of greatness. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). When you know you're...
Astronomyfemalefirst.co.uk

Goldie: Humans are aliens

Goldie believes humans are aliens and that's why we can't live on Mars. Goldie has suggested humans are descendants of aliens. The British drum and bass legend, 55, has shared his theory that our ancestors lived on Mars long before Earth became inhabited. The 'Timeless' star is quoted by the...
LifestyleMichigan Daily

What your zodiac sign needs to know for Leo season (07/20-07/26)

The week opens with a Mercury sextile Uranus transit, which encourages us to converse with people who are very different from us. It is important to keep an open mind and think toward the future at this time. Gaining new perspectives can teach us a lot about ourselves and the world, and we can use this knowledge to solve our problems. The moon is in Sagittarius, pushing us to pursue our passions, explore the world and learn more about anything and everything. However, do not be too reckless and at least plan ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy