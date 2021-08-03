Cancel
How Atlanta's marketing technology talent attracted Allbound's headquarters

By Erin Schilling
Cover picture for the articleSoftware startup Allbound moved across the country for Atlanta’s marketing technology talent. Allbound is a partner relationship management software that helps company sales teams collaborate with other companies to increase their business. For example, a Zoom sales representative may sell other communication tools to their customers in a bundle, fulfilling customer needs and increasing business for all the companies involved, Allbound CEO Daniel Graff-Radford said.

