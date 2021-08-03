Apple Finally Fixed Its Podcast Bug
This article first ran in Hot Pod, an industry-leading trade newsletter about podcasting by Nick Quah. Apple has finally issued a fix, via the iOS 14.7 update, for the Apple Podcasts bug that’s been preventing automatic downloads for new episodes from completing in the background for some users. The bug has resulted in some chaos with download numbers reported on third-party hosting platforms. For those closely watching, the fix comes about a month after Apple first publicly acknowledged the problem.www.vulture.com
