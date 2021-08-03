Apple Finally Fixed Its Podcast Bug

The semiconductor shortage has wreaked havoc on manufacturers, and Apple will soon feel pinch. In the company's Q3 earnings call, chief executive Tim Cook said that supply constraints around "legacy nodes" will affect iPhone sales. These "legacy nodes" include chips for the display, ports and audio, not the A- and M-series processors that Apple designs for its devices. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis discuss how the chip shortage will affect Apple, why Apple is considering using its own chips in monitors and other revelations from the earnings call.