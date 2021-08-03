Cancel
Apple Finally Fixed Its Podcast Bug

By Nicholas Quah
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article first ran in Hot Pod, an industry-leading trade newsletter about podcasting by Nick Quah. Apple has finally issued a fix, via the iOS 14.7 update, for the Apple Podcasts bug that’s been preventing automatic downloads for new episodes from completing in the background for some users. The bug has resulted in some chaos with download numbers reported on third-party hosting platforms. For those closely watching, the fix comes about a month after Apple first publicly acknowledged the problem.

Related
Cell PhonesVariety

Voice Technology Is the Next Big Thing in Media and Entertainment

The push toward voice adoption across mobile apps, websites, cell phones and smart speakers underscores consumers’ fervent interest in engaging with devices through conversation. There have been small but numerous signs in recent years throughout the media and entertainment world that this industry is ready to embrace, learn and, most significantly, leverage voice technology.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

Podcast: Global chip shortage affects Apple and the iPhone

The semiconductor shortage has wreaked havoc on manufacturers, and Apple will soon feel pinch. In the company's Q3 earnings call, chief executive Tim Cook said that supply constraints around "legacy nodes" will affect iPhone sales. These "legacy nodes" include chips for the display, ports and audio, not the A- and M-series processors that Apple designs for its devices. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis discuss how the chip shortage will affect Apple, why Apple is considering using its own chips in monitors and other revelations from the earnings call.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Podcasts App Update Fixes Automatic Download Issues

IOS 14.7, iPadOS 14.7, and macOS Big Sur 11.5 contain fixes to a known problem in the Podcasts app. Apple posted a support document on Thursday, spotted by Hot Pod, that explained that an issue stopping automatic downloads from completing in the background for some listeners has been resolved. That issue could “impact downloads reported by third-party hosting providers,” according to the post.
Technologywhathifi.com

An Apple TV bug is muting some purchased and rented movies

Some viewers who buy or rent films on the Apple TV app are finding that the content plays back without any sound, according to a report from 9to5 Mac. The bug, first reported at the beginning of July, appears across different platforms supporting the Apple TV app, including on tvOS, smart TVs and external streaming devices like Chromecast with Google TV and Roku sticks.
MusicApple Insider

Spotify abandons AirPlay 2 support

AirPlay 2 support for Spotify has been put on hold for the foreseeable future due to technical issues. Spotify users have clamored for AirPlay 2 support, which improves playback and control capabilities when using compatible hardware. Apple implemented the ability for third-parties to take advantage of AirPlay 2 in 2018.
TrafficSlate

Can America Fix Its Trains?

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. America used to be at the vanguard of railroad technology. What went wrong? And can the...
EconomyMacworld

Macworld Podcast: Apple makes all the money again

Apple recently revealed its third-quarter results for 2021, and yup, Apple made a lot of money again. We go behind the numbers in this episode of the Macworld Podcast. This is episode 753 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola. Podcast sponsor. Upgrading your device soon? Decluttr is the...
InternetSFGate

Inside the War on Apple and Google App Stores

Match Group, the online dating company that recently spun off from Barry Diller’s IAC, generated $2.4 billion in revenue last year. Its biggest single expense? The 30% app store “tax” charged by Apple for purchases in Match’s apps, which include Tinder, Hinge and OkCupid — fees the company claims are on an annual run rate of $500 million. Starting in September, Google also will force Match to pay the same commission rate on apps distributed via the Google Play store.
TechnologyEngadget

iOS 14.7.1 arrives with fix for Apple Watch unlocking bug

Exactly one week after the release of iOS 14.7, Apple has pushed out a new update to iPhone and iPad owners. Coming in at approximately 900MB, iOS 14.7.1 doesn't include new features but does address a bug that made its way into 14.7. The glitch broke Apple's Unlock with iPhone integration, preventing Touch ID-equipped phones from unlocking Apple Watch devices. So if you use an older iPhone with your Apple wearable, you'll want to download the update as soon as possible.
MusicApple Insider

Spotify backtracks, AirPlay 2 coming after all

Spotify will support AirPlay 2 in the future, after the streaming music service issued a correction on a representative's claim development of the feature was being paused. On Friday, a Spotify forum post about AirPlay 2 blew up, as it appeared the company was delaying work on adding support to its service. In an update on Saturday, Spotify now claims it will still support AirPlay 2 in the future.
Technologytheapplepost.com

Apple releases iOS 14.7.1 bug fixing update

Apple has released iOS 14.7.1 – a bug fixing update following the release of iOS 14.7 last week. Apple hasn’t specified what today’s update brings, but it is believed it contains a fix for a bug in the previous release that could prevent Touch ID iPhones from being unlocked with an Apple Watch.
InternetCNET

Twitter offers bug bounty to spot AI bias so it can fix its algorithms

Twitter has a new way to rid itself of artificial intelligence bias: pay outsiders to help it find problems. On Friday, the short-message app maker detailed a new bounty competition that offers prizes of up to $3,500 for showing Twitter how its technology incorrectly handles photos. Earlier this year, Twitter...
Cell Phonestalkandroid.com

The bug-fixing Android 12 Beta 3.1 is here and ready to download

If you’ve been running the third Android 12 beta on your Pixel handset and suffered from stability issues and even boot loops and memory hassles, you’ll be glad to learn that Google has dropped a bug-fixing Beta 3.1 to ease your pain. We’ve got the OTA and factory image download links for you after the break if you don’t fancy hanging around for the OTA to hit your phone.
Electronicslifewire.com

Apple Watch Not Vibrating for Texts? How to Fix The Problem

If your Apple Watch isn't notifying you when you receive a text message, you may miss out on important notifications. While the problem can be intensely frustrating, it doesn't have to be a permanent issue. Whether it's a matter of a communication issue with your iPhone or something as straightforward as an incorrect setting, there are ways of fixing the problem. Here's how to fix it when your Apple Watch isn't vibrating for texts anymore.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Microsoft Finally Fixes a Nasty Gaming Bug in Windows 10

If you've noticed that your Windows 10 gaming machine hasn't been reaching the framerates that it should recently, Microsoft has a possible solution for you. The company just released a patch for Windows 10 that helps improve performance for games running on Microsoft's operating system. A Possible Fix for Gaming...

