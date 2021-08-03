The Outnet’s Summer Sale Is Officially Here

And just like that August is here, and the inevitable countdown to the end of summer has begun. You might not be ready to say goodbye to your bikinis and summer Fridays just yet, but the end of the season does have its perks. For example, The Outnet’s summer sale officially started, and like its clearance selection from spring, the deals feel nearly too good to be true. The e-tailer is offering discounts on designer items for up to 85% off on over 6,000 pieces. You’ll find the typical crop of fashion heavyweights featured in the sale — think Alexander McQueen, Emilio Pucci, and Valentino — as well as contemporary labels like Self-Portrait, Zimmermann, and the celebrity-adored BY FAR.