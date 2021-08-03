The 2021 Met Gala Is Going Vegan

The 2021 Met Gala is shaping up to be very different than years past. For starters, the Zoomer hosts, including Timothée Chalamet, will usher in a new generation of fashion obsessives, while the guest list will likely be pared down for safety reasons. This year, fashion’s A-list attendees will also dine on a very different type of cuisine, as the menu will be entirely vegan, reported WWD. And organizer Anna Wintour is bringing out some of the plant-based culinary world’s biggest chefs to feed the fabulous celebs.