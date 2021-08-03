Town Hall Hotel Selects Suite of Agilysys Property Management, Point of Sale, and Sales & Catering Management Solutions
Premier Property Looks To Agilysys For Cloud-Native SaaS Solutions Including Agilysys Stay PMS, Agilysys Sales & Catering, rGuest Express, InfoGenesis POS And IG Flex. ALPHARETTA, GA. & WINDSOR, UK — August 3, 2021 — Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Town Hall Hotel has selected Agilysys modern solutions for its premier London hotel including Agilysys Stay PMS, Agilysys Sales & Catering, rGuest Express for mobile check-in/out, Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and IG Flex for mobile POS.www.hotel-online.com
