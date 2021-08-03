Cancel
Town Hall Hotel Selects Suite of Agilysys Property Management, Point of Sale, and Sales & Catering Management Solutions

Hotel Online
 6 days ago

Premier Property Looks To Agilysys For Cloud-Native SaaS Solutions Including Agilysys Stay PMS, Agilysys Sales & Catering, rGuest Express, InfoGenesis POS And IG Flex. ALPHARETTA, GA. & WINDSOR, UK — August 3, 2021 — Agilysys, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation cloud-native SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced that Town Hall Hotel has selected Agilysys modern solutions for its premier London hotel including Agilysys Stay PMS, Agilysys Sales & Catering, rGuest Express for mobile check-in/out, Agilysys InfoGenesis POS and IG Flex for mobile POS.

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”

