Sandra Oh is the Cut’s July/August cover star! Later this month, the acclaimed actress will lead a new Netflix dramedy series, The Chair. She also currently stars as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve, a role that she at first didn’t realize she was being asked to audition for, telling Vulture in 2018 that she was “brainwashed” into thinking she could only play supporting roles as an Asian woman. Since then, the BBC America series has been a critical and global success and a worthy showcase of Oh’s talent and poise. To best capture those qualities in the cover shoot, photographer James Wright brought Oh to a Los Angeles architectural wonder, the Schindler House, for a collaborative and somewhat experimental session. “[Oh] really exceeded all expectations. Of all the actors I’ve worked with, she was very special. It’s cheesy, but she was incredibly giving and collaborative,” he gushes.