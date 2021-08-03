Cancel
Greenville, OH

Greenville police blotter

By Daily Advocate
Daily Advocate
 2 days ago

July 31, 6:36 a.m.: Police observed the listed 1997 white Ford pickup parked in the 700 block of Hiddeson Avenue. The residence is known for drug and criminal activity. Officers ran the plate on the truck and found that it returned as a stolen license plate out of Dayton. The truck’s VIN was ran and did not come back as stolen. Police made contact with the resident Crystal Cole. She advised that the vehicle belonged to Chris Miller and that he had left it there because it would not start. Officers asked Cole where Miller might be which she advised she did not know and that she did not have a good phone number for him. Police advised Cole that the license plate was stolen and to have Miller contact me. They then removed the license plate from the listed vehicle and transported it back to the Greenville PD where it was placed into property for safe keeping. Dayton PD advised that they would contact the victim and notify them that the license plate had been recovered.

www.dailyadvocate.com

