What Does the Black Widow Lawsuit Mean for COVID-Era Movies?

Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff is getting her time in the sun with the release of Marvel Studios' Black Widow. Most would agree that the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is long overdue, but it's mostly proving to have been well worth the wait. The film, however, is still somewhat bittersweet due to the fact that, in the present-day MCU, Romanoff is deceased. The fan reactions to Natasha's death a few years back were visceral, to say the least. But Johansson is now reflecting on how she reacted when she learned that her character would be one the heroes to die in Avengers: Endgame.