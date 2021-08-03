Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Motley Fool

What You Should Make of Clorox Stock's 11% Drop Today

By Neha Chamaria
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • The coronavirus pandemic sent sales for Clorox's products soaring.
  • Demand is slipping now that the economy is reopening.
  • Clorox's outlook disappoints, but it's still a good Dividend Aristocrat to own for the long term.

What happened

Shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) tanked on Tuesday, and were down 11.4% as of 11:40 a.m. EDT. After some quarters of stupendous growth in sales of its cleaning products driven by the coronavirus pandemic, the market feared whether the company would be able to sustain its growth momentum as vaccinations roll out and economies reopen. Clorox confirmed investors' worst fears this morning with its fourth-quarter numbers and outlook for fiscal 2022. They're disappointing, to say the least.

So what

Clorox's sales declined 9% year over year during its fourth quarter, which runs through June 30. Management cited two reasons for the sales decline: lower shipments from peak pandemic levels and a rapid decline in its health and wellness segment sales. The second bit is what investors feared the most.

Clorox's health and wellness segment, also its largest, sells cleaning and home products as well as supplements, among other things. Demand for disinfecting wipes and bleach products sold mainly under its namesake brand shot up as COVID-19 struck, helping Clorox deliver some stellar quarters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346efb_0bGWn0Qm00
Image source: Getty Images.

Clorox's second-quarter numbers prove how quickly that demand has faded, and how badly it's hurting the company's bottom line -- its health and wellness segment sales slumped 17%, resulting in a loss before tax of $10 million versus income of $252 million in the year-ago period. Although sales in three of Clorox's four segments declined, the health and wellness segment was hit the hardest and was primarily responsible for the 68% drop in the company's overall earnings per share.

CEO Linda Rendle confirmed the sharp reversal in demand, saying, "Fiscal year 2021 was an extraordinary year for Clorox, with the pandemic putting us through the test of volatility, including rapid changes in consumer demand and inflationary pressure, which is reflected in our fourth quarter results."

Given that consensus estimates called for a much smaller 3% decline in Clorox's fourth-quarter sales, the stock's slump this morning isn't surprising. Worse yet, Clorox's 2022 outlook leaves much to be desired.

Now what

Here's what Clorox expects to see in 2022:

  • Sales down 2% to 6%.
  • Gross margin down 300 to 400 basis points.
  • EPS according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) down 4% to 9%.

In short, Clorox's high-growth days may already be over. That said, fiscal 2021 was undeniably an exceptional year and that growth pace couldn't have lasted forever anyway. In fact, long-term investors could even find value in Clorox stock at current prices, considering how Clorox grew steadily even before the pandemic and is a Dividend Aristocrat.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clorox#Economy#Markets#Nyse#Clx#Eps
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Reopening Stocks to Buy Right Now

One company is seeing blistering sales growth for outdoorsy gear, like coolers and mugs. A top entertainment stock is positioned to experience growing demand from tourism. Finally, a leading travel company is already seeing higher sales than pre-pandemic levels. While COVID-19 cases have seen a resurgence in recent weeks, social...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Pay You Each Month

Dividends are an important part of long-term returns. Many companies pay quarterly, but your bills are due every month. These two companies understand your struggle. Growth stocks might dominate the financial headlines, but savvy investors understand the importance of dividends for long-term returns. In fact, from 1930 to 2020, 41% of the S&P 500's total returns were due to dividends. Increasingly, investors of all ages are using dividend income to fund their lifestyle -- partially or even fully -- as more join the FIRE movement.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $1,500? 3 Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

Whether you're new to investing or a seasoned pro, the stock market can seem daunting sometimes. The good news is that quality companies tend to deliver big wins over the long term, and even relatively small investments can add up to impressive sums if given the time to grow and flourish.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My 2 Favorite Stocks Right Now

Pent-up demand for travel will likely work in these companies' favor. Each has a defendable moat around its business. Investors have a host of options of what type of assets they want to buy. There are stocks, bonds, real estate, collectibles, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more. That being said, my favorite is stocks. It gives an investor the right to a recurring piece of a company's profits, which you don't get with bonds.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

A regularly watched measure of inflation hit a nearly 13-year high in June. The profitability and time-tested nature of dividend stocks makes them ideal to combat inflation. In case you haven't noticed, most of the things we buy are getting pricier. While it's perfectly normal for prices to rise over time in an expanding economy, the pace at which prices have risen over the past year is raising some eyebrows -- and not in a good way.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Sunrun Stock Got Eclipsed Today

Shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), the self-proclaimed "nation's leading provider of residential solar, storage and energy services," had fallen 9.9% as of 1:20 p.m. EDT after the company reported a big earnings miss -- and a change of management. Instead of the $0.08-per-share loss Wall Street had expected for the second...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Is Etsy Stock a Buy?

Etsy’s second-quarter numbers beat analysts’ expectations. But its third-quarter guidance was weaker than expected. Investors should look beyond Etsy’s post-pandemic slowdown and its declining face mask sales and focus on its long-term strengths. Etsy's (NASDAQ:ETSY) stock price tumbled after the e-commerce company posted its second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 4....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Worried About a Market Crash? Buy This Dividend Stock

UPS is on track to deliver record-high revenue, net income, and free cash flow (FCF) in 2021. The transportation company has been using FCF to pay down debt and grow its dividend. The company plans to distribute half of its net income to shareholders through dividends. Share prices of United...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Top Growth Stocks for Robinhood Traders to Buy Now

Palantir’s software helps clients drawn insights from vast amounts of siloed data, enabling them to make informed decisions. Square is disrupting the financial system, and its recent acquisition of Afterpay could be a big growth driver. Robinhood has inspired a generation of young investors to jump into the stock market...
StocksBenzinga

So What's Up With Groupon's Stock Trading Lower Today?

Groupon Inc Common Stock (NASDAQ: GRPN) shares are trading lower by 12% at $31.38 Friday afternoon, reversing after the stock spiked following the company's second-quarter earnings results. Groupon reported quarterly earnings of 33 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 3 cents per share....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Vimeo Stock Tanked Today

Shares of Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) were tumbling on Friday after the company reported disappointing second-quarter earnings. The recent spin-off from IAC/InterActivCorp was down as much as 17.1% on the news. As of 1:01 p.m. EDT, the stock was down 14.6%. So what. Vimeo reported a second-quarter earnings per share loss of...
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Corteva Stock Jumped on Friday

Corteva reported strong sales and income growth in its second quarter. It upgraded its 2021 outlook for the second time this year. Management now intends to repurchase more shares after increasing its dividend last month. What happened. Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) stock surged Friday morning and was trading 8% higher as of...
StocksZacks.com

Tencent Holding Ltd. (TCEHY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TCEHY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $57.71, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.23% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.84% in that time.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Carvana Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal Today

Shares of online car marketplace Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) hit the accelerator at market open this morning, racing ahead more than 11% after reporting earnings last night before easing off on the gas and slowing to just a 3% gain as of 11 a.m. EDT. And the most surprising thing about all...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Funko Stock Dropped on a 2x Earnings Beat

Investors flipped the board over on shares of Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), the maker of pop culture toys and boardgames, after Funko reported second-quarter 2021 earnings last night. Despite Funko reporting $0.36 per share in profit -- where Wall Street had predicted just $0.18 -- Funko stock got dropped for a 7.5% loss as of 1:40 p.m. EDT.
StocksNBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Robinhood, Clorox, American Airlines and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Robinhood — Shares of the newly public stock-trading app rose 24.2% in midday trading on Tuesday. Robinhood rose above its IPO price of $38 per share, to trade above $44 per share. ARK Invest's Cathie Wood has been buying shares of HOOD since its IPO. The Menlo Park, California-based company is a "top traded stock" on Fidelity, which is generally a good proxy for individual investor interest on a given day.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Should You Buy Check Point Software Stock After Q2 Earnings?

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) may not be one of the most fashionable names in the cybersecurity industry, but the stock has been gradually gaining some momentum on the market since the beginning of March. Known for following a slow and steady approach in an industry where its rivals have...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Microvision Stock Skyrocketed Today

Shares of Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) were soaring today after the company released its second-quarter results late yesterday. The tech stock jumped by as much as 24% today and was up by 17.4% as of 12:25 a.m. EDT. So what. The company reported quarterly revenue of $0.75 million, an increase of 27%...

Comments / 0

Community Policy