Rhythmic resistance

By Ashley York
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCircadian clocks are natural, timekeeping systems that enable organisms to predict and adapt to changes in their environment (for example, food availability). Previous work has shown that the gut microbiota is regulated by diurnal rhythms generated by circadian clocks and that microbiota–clock interactions regulate host metabolism, yet how these interactions regulate innate immunity is not well-explored. Now, Brooks et al. uncover that the gut microbiota generates diurnal rhythms in innate immune responses that synchronize with host feeding rhythms in mice, allowing the host to anticipate exposure to pathogens.

#Clocks#Rhythmic#Innate Immunity#Mice#Immune Responses#Brooks Et Al
