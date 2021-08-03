Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Angola, IN

Owens takes on new alumni, parent role at Trine

By Christy Harris charris@kpcnews.com
Evening Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANGOLA — Trine University's Office of University Advancement welcomed O'Shea Owens, a 2017 graduate, as its director of alumni and parent relations this week. "As a proud alumnus of Trine University, I'm excited to have the opportunity to connect with my fellow alumni and work together with the Alumni Board to plan events and initiatives that will both celebrate the memories and friendships we made at Trine and draw us together to support the university," said Owens.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Angola, IN
Angola, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Alumni Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

United becomes first major airline to mandate vaccines for employees

United Airlines will require its U.S. employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall, becoming the first major airline to implement a vaccine mandate. The airline’s decision came as several corporations announced vaccine requirements for their employees to counter the spread of the highly contagious delta variant. "We know some...
TechnologyPosted by
The Associated Press

Apple to scan U.S. phones for images of child abuse

Apple is planning to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Cuomo impeachment investigation "is nearing completion," lawmaker says

The head of the New York State Assembly's judiciary committee said its impeachment investigation into Governor Andrew Cuomo is nearly finished. Committee Chair Charles Lavine wrote to Cuomo's attorneys on Friday, saying, "We write to inform you that the Committee's investigation is nearing completion and the Assembly will soon consider potential articles of impeachment against your client."
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel trade fire amid Iran tensions

TEL AVIV/BEIRUT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah fired rockets towards Israeli forces on Friday, drawing retaliatory fire from Israel into south Lebanon, in a third day of cross-border salvoes amid wider regional tensions with Iran. Suggesting its attack was calibrated to avoid further escalation, Hezbollah said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy