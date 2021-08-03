Owens takes on new alumni, parent role at Trine

ANGOLA — Trine University's Office of University Advancement welcomed O'Shea Owens, a 2017 graduate, as its director of alumni and parent relations this week. "As a proud alumnus of Trine University, I'm excited to have the opportunity to connect with my fellow alumni and work together with the Alumni Board to plan events and initiatives that will both celebrate the memories and friendships we made at Trine and draw us together to support the university," said Owens.