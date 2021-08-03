Carbon pricing positive way to reduce greenhouse gases

What do ConocoPhillips, BP, ExxonMobil and Shell have in common with 3,500 economists? They all support carbon pricing. That’s one reason why the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce was interested in hearing about carbon pricing. I am a member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL), an organization that promotes a carbon fee and dividend approach to addressing climate change. CCL is a bi-partisan group, whose strong point is talking to people from all perspectives about climate change and the effectiveness of harnessing our market economy to reduce our production of greenhouse gases. There are several different bills in Congress that include some kind of fee on carbon. The reason this makes so much sense is that there is currently no cost attached to carbon dioxide pollution. By putting a price on carbon, this “invisible” cost becomes part of the economics of burning fossil fuels, and the market system can help us reduce emissions. By applying the price where the fossil fuel is produced, the economic incentive to burn less fuel, to find efficiencies, and to innovate cleaner solutions happens at every step along the way from production to consumption.