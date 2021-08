Like bargains? Sure you do. Why pay a higher price for something when you can purchase it at a lower price? The idea even applies to stocks. Just because a stock is “on sale” by virtue of a lower price, however, it doesn’t necessarily make it a buy. A lower-priced name is only a bargain if there’s a reasonably good chance it’s going to rebound better and faster than other stocks rise… even if these beaten-down stocks are the most reputable of blue chips.