Hawaii State

Odom: Maui Invite organizers focused on return to Valley Isle

Maui News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDave Odom has a clear message for anyone who wonders where the Maui Jim Maui Invitational belongs. “We feel like this tournament belongs to Maui, as an island, Kahului, Lahaina, the state of Hawaii, I mean, this tournament belongs to them, to all encompassing,” Odom, the tournament chairman, said via phone on Monday. “We always want to be in touch with the different constituents and we ask them: ‘How can we improve? What’s important?’ Invariably the answer comes back: ‘Keep doing things for our people here on the island.’ “

