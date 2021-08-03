Program offers upgrades to energy-efficient products
Hawaii Energy is offering free energy-efficient product upgrades and installation to eligible homes in Maui County, including senior housing and affordable housing complexes. Energy Smart 4 Homes provides free installation of energy-efficient LED light bulbs, high-efficiency showerheads, faucet aerators for kitchen and bath and advanced power strips, valued at over $150. The program is available to multifamily properties in Maui County until June 30, 2022.www.mauinews.com
