Most Western New York Schools will be open in September, I think school kids and parents can finally relax a little bit because now there is more clarity as to what should be expected from students and staff members around the schools when it comes to wearing masks or not. According to wgrz.com The New York State Department of Health recently confirmed that it will not issue guidance on re-opening. School districts should develop plans to open in-person in the fall as safely as possible. School districts should follow the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the local health department guidelines.