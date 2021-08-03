Broncos' Baron Browning: Struggling with rehab
Browning (lower leg) had a setback during his recovery and does not have a timetable to return, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports. Browning was reported to be close to returning a week ago, but it appears he has suffered a setback during his recovery. Head coach Vic Fangio said the 2021 third-round pick "is a little stuck" and that he is not sure when he'll be back. During the combine, the rookie posted a 4.55 40-yard dash at 245 pounds, and projects to be an every-down linebacker in the NFL.www.cbssports.com
